Meghna Petroleum : REPAIR OF JETTY, EXTENSION OF DP SHED AND PAINTING OF POL STORAGE TANK, JETTY, PIPE LINE AT BAGHABARI DEPOT, SHIRAJGONJ.

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram

TENDER NOTICE

1.

Name of the Procuring EntityMeghna Petroleum Limited

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

Cost of TenderTender No.

Description

Earnest Money

Documents

2.

Invitation of Tender forPUR: 081

Date: 04-03-2019

REPAIR OF JETTY, EXTENSION OF DP SHED AND PAINTING OF POL STORAGE TANK, JETTY, PIPE LINE AT BAGHABARI DEPOT, SHIRAJGONJ.

Tk. 1,000/-(Non-refundable)Tk. 45,000/-3.

Procurement Method

Open Tendering Method (OTM): (Single Envelope System).

4. 5.

Last Selling Date of Tender Document Tender Closing Time & Date

April 01, 2019

April 02, 2019

6.

Tender Opening Time & Date Name & Address of the Offices for :

April 02, 2019

15.30 Hrs. 15.00 Hrs. 15.15 Hrs.

7.

Selling of Tender 1. Purchase Section, Meghna Petroleum Limited, 58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chattogram. Documents 2. Cash Section, Meghna Petroleum Limited, Meghna Bhaban, 131 Motijheel C/A. Dhaka. Receiving & Opening of DGM (Operations), Meghna Petroleum Limited, Tender Documents 58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chattogram.

a. The bidder must be 1st Class Contractor enlisted with any Govt. /Semi Govt./ Autonomous Bodies.

b. The Tenderer must have minimum 05 years of general experience in the construction works as a Prime Contractor. 8. Qualification of

c. Interested Contractor must have successfully completed at least one number Civil/Mechanical fabrication works of minimum Tk. 12.00 (Twelve) Lac in a single order as a Prime Contractor in any Government/ Semi-government/ Autonomous bodies including supply of all necessary men and materials within last 05 (Five) years i.e. years counting backward from the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper. Tenderer

d. The required average annual construction turnover shall be greater than Tk. 30.00 (Thirty) Lac over the last 5 (Five) financial years.

e. The minimum amount of liquid assets or working capital or credit facilities of the Tenderer shall be Tk 15.00 (Fifteen) lac.

Offer must comprise the following documents, failing which the tender may be rejected as being incomplete:

a. Tender Submission Letter (Form PW2-1).

b. Tenderer Information (Form PW2-2).

c. Attested copy of Work Order from any Govt./ Semi Govt./ Autonomous Bodies amounting not less than Tk 12.00 (Twelve) Lac in a single order for Civil/Mechanical fabrication works including supply of all necessary materials within last 05 years along with work completion certificate from the concern authority that the work has been completed within stipulated time

9.

Special

with their full satisfaction.

Instructions.

d. Enlistment Certificate of 1st Class Contractor from any Govt./ Semi Govt./ Autonomous Bodies.

e. Attested copy of up-to-date bank solvency certificate or credit facilities as specified in the tender schedule.

f. Attested copy of Income Tax/ TIN Certificate, up-to-date Trade License & VAT Registration Certificate.

g. Original tender schedule duly sealed & signed by the person duly authorized to sign on behalf of the tenderer.

h. Original copy of money receipt against purchase of tender documents.

i. Earnest money as mentioned above & any other information/ documents as specified in the Tender Schedule.

10. Procuring Entity reserves the right to accept or reject any or part of any tender without showing any reasons whatsoever.

Note: If the Tender can not be received/ opened on the date of schedule due to any uncontrollable reason, the same will be received / opened on the next working day at same time and same place.