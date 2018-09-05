Meghna Petroleum : SHIFTING OF GENERATOR, OTHER ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENTS AND CONSTRUCTION OF GENERATOR HOUSE AT NORTH TERMINAL, MAIN INSTALLATION, CHITTAGONG.

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chittagong

TENDER NOTICE

1.

Name of the Procuring EntityMeghna Petroleum Limited, 58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chittagong.

Invitation Tender No.

Description

Cost of Tender Documents Earnest Money

of

2.

Tender forPUR: 018

Date: 03-09-2018

SHIFTING OF GENERATOR, OTHER ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENTS AND CONSTRUCTION OF GENERATOR HOUSE AT NORTH TERMINAL, MAIN INSTALLATION, CHITTAGONG.

Tk. 1,000/-(Non-refundable)Tk. 55,000/-3.

Procurement Method

Open Tendering Method (Single Envelope Method).

4. 5. 6.

Last Selling Date of Tender Document

September 18, 2018

15.00 Hrs.

Tender Closing Time and Date Tender Opening Time & DateSeptember 19, 2018

September 19, 2018

15.00 Hrs. 15.15 Hrs.

Name & Address of the Offices for :

7.

1. Purchase Section, Meghna Petroleum Limited, 58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chittagong. Selling, Receiving & Opening of Tender

2. Meghna Petroleum Limited, Meghna Bhaban, 131 Motijheel C/A. Dhaka.

9.

a. The bidders must be 1st Class Contractor enlisted with any Govt. /Semi Govt./ Autonomous Bodies. b. The bidders must have minimum 5 (Five) years of general experience in electrical Works. Required c. The bidders must have up-to-date ABC license. Experiences d. Interested Contractor must have successfully completed electrical works at least a value of Tk. 12.00 (Twelve) lac in a single of the order as a Prime Contractor in any Government/ Semi-government/ Autonomous bodies including supply of all necessary men Bidder and materials within last 05 (five) years i.e. years counting backward from the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper. e. Average annual construction turnover of Tk 30.00 (Thirty) Lac during the period of last 03 (Three) Financial year. f. The minimum amount of liquid assets or working capital or credit facilities of the Tenderer shall be Tk 15.00 (Fifteen) lac. Offer must comprise the following documents, failing which the tender may be rejected as being incomplete:

a. Work order with completion certificate & experience certificate as specified in the tender summary.

b. Enlistment Certificate of 1st Class Contractor from any Govt./ Semi Govt./ Autonomous Bodies. 10. .

c. Attested copy of up-to-date bank solvency certificate or credit facilities as specified in tender summary.

Special Instructiond.Attested copy of up-to-date ABC license.

e. Attested copy of Income Tax/ TIN Certificate, up-to-date Trade License & VAT Registration Certificate.

f. Original Tender schedule duly seal & signed by the person duly authorized to sign on behalf of the tenderer.

g. Original copy of money receipt against purchase of tender documents.

h. Earnest money as mentioned above & any other information/ documents as specified in the Tender Schedule/ Summary.

11. Procuring Entity reserves the right to accept or reject any or part of any tender without showing any reasons whatsoever.

Note: If the Tender can not be received/ opened on the date of schedule due to any uncontrollable reason, the same will be received / opened on the next working day at same time and same place.