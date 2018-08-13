Log in
Meghna Petroleum : TENDER NOTICE FOR THE PROCUREMENT OF 5 LITRE CAPACITY NEW PLASTIC CAN WITH CAP & SEAL AND NEW CORRUGATED BOARD MADE CARTON.

08/13/2018 | 07:20am CEST

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chittagong

TENDER NOTICE

1. Name of the Procuring Entity Meghna Petroleum Limited,58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chittagong.

Tender No.

Description

Cost of TenderEarnest Money

2.

Invitation of Tender for

Pur- 071(Re-Tender-Ist Call)

Dt. 18-02-2018

PROCUREMENT OF 5 LITRE CAPACITY NEW PLASTIC CAN WITH CAP & SEAL AND NEW CORRUGATED BOARD MADE CARTON.

Tk. 3,000/-(Non-refundable)Tk. 1,80,000/-3.

Procurement Method

Single Stage Double Envelope Method. One envelope for Technical offer and the other for Commercial/ Financial offer. Each envelope must be sealed properly. Both envelopes have to submit in a separate sealed envelope.

4. Last Selling Date of Tender Document

August 27, 2018

15.30 Hrs.

5. Tender Closing Time & Date

August 28, 2018

15.00 Hrs.

6. Tender Opening Time & Date

August 28, 2018

15.15 Hrs.

Name & Address of the Offices for :

Selling of Tender Documents

  • 1. Purchase Section, Meghna Petroleum Limited, 58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chittagong.

  • 2. Cash Section, Meghna Petroleum Limited, Meghna Bhaban, 131-133 Motijheel C/A, Dhaka.

Receiving & Opening of Tender DocumentsDGM (Operations), Meghna Petroleum Limited, 58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chittagong.

7.

Qualifications of Tenderer

1.The Tenderer must have minimum 05 (Five) years overall experience in the supply of similar goods. 2. The bidder must be a Manufacturer or Authorized Dealer/ Agent/ Sole Distributor of the Manufacturer. 3. Interested tenderer shall have successfully completed minimum 03 (Three) nos. supply of similar goods of minimum Tk. 50.00 (Fifty) lacs in a single order as a Prime Contractor within the last 05 (Five) years i.e. years counting backward from the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper. 4. The minimum amount of liquid assets or working capital or credit facilities of the Tenderer shall be Tk. 50.00 (Fifty) lacs.

Offer must comprise the following documents, failing which the tender may be rejected as being incomplete: i. The following documents must be submitted in the Technical Offer:

1. Letter of Technical Bid (Form-PG-1A). 2. Attested copies of supply completion certificate along with work order/ purchase order/ contract agreement for general & specific experience. 3. Attested copies of supply completion certificate along with work order/ purchase order/ contract agreement for general & specific experience. 4. Bank certificate mentioning the amount of liquid assets or working capital or credit facilities as specified above from any schedule Bank of Bangladesh. 5. Attested copy of valid Income Tax/ TIN Certificate, up-to-date Trade License & VAT Registration Certificate & Import Registration Certificate (for

9. Special

InstructionsImporter). 6. Offers with detail technical specifications (mentioning brand, model & country of origin, if any) have to be submitted in the bidder's printed letter head pad. 7. Original Catalogue/ detail technical literature. 8. Original tender schedule duly sealed & signed by the person duly authorized to sign on behalf of the tenderer. 9. Original copy of money receipt against purchase of tender documents.10. Earnest money as mentioned above & any other documents/ information as specified in the Tender Document.

1. The following documents must be submitted in the Financial Offer: a. Letter of Financial Bid (Form-PG-1B). b. The Priced Schedule for Goods (Form-PG3-A).

N.B.: After opening/ scrutinizing of the technical offers, the successful bidders will be advised the date/ time of opening of the commercial/ financial offers to enable their attendance as per schedule.

10 Procuring Entity reserves the right to accept or reject any or part of any tender without showing any reason whatsoever.

Note: If the Tender can not be received/ opened on the date of schedule due to any uncontrollable reason, the same will be received / opened on the next working day at same time and same place.

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 05:19:03 UTC
