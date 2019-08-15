Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Meijer : Welcomes 40,000 College Freshmen Back to Campus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest retailer Meijer is getting ready to welcome 40,000 incoming college freshmen as they head to campus during widely-popular shopping celebrations hosted for 21 colleges across the Midwest. The retailer kicks off Meijer Back-to-College events this week, hosting a total 23 events through September.

Midwest retailer Meijer is getting ready to welcome 40,000 incoming college freshmen as they head to campus during widely-popular shopping celebrations hosted for 21 colleges across the Midwest.

The annual Back-to-College events celebrate incoming students in style during a night of fun—complete with a DJ, photo booth and interactive contests—while helping them collect their last-minute dorm and classroom essentials.

"Our Back-to-College events provide students the opportunity to shop for their first living spaces away from home and share a fun-filled bonding experience with classmates," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving at Meijer. "We are pleased to partner with so many colleges and universities to help ease the transition of moving into a new living environment for these students."

Meijer began throwing in-store events for incoming college freshmen more than 15 years ago to give students a chance to get to know their peers in a fun atmosphere, and introduce the Meijer brand to those who may not have grown up shopping at the Midwest supercenter—some of whom may need to learn how to pronounce the retailer's name for the first time, Cooper said.

In total, more than 40,000 students—anywhere from 300 to 6,500 freshmen per event—will bus from campuses to their local Meijer store for a night of festivities. Typically, a DJ will get the crowd pumped up while students participate in interactive games and contests, snap pictures in the photo booth, and stock their carts with snacks and school supplies. Meijer also provides samples and coupons, and occasionally hosts big-ticket giveaways.

One of retail's leading shopping seasons, back-to-school and college is an $80 billion industry, according to the National Retail Federation. Meijer Back-to-College events help spread out the spending during a time when college students and their families are busy preparing for the school year.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 241 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. (PRNewsfoto/Meijer Inc)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meijer-welcomes-40-000-college-freshmen-back-to-campus-300902549.html

SOURCE Meijer


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pZEP, INC. : Appoints Dan Smytka as Chief Executive Officer
BU
01:11pRMO LLP : 's Scott Rahn Selected for The Best Lawyers in America 2020 Edition Litigation Trusts and Estates
BU
01:10pConvectium Offers Automation for the Cannabis Industry -- CFN Media
NE
01:09pSTERLING BANCORP : Announces Grant to Community Youth Center of San Francisco
BU
01:09pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. - MPAA
GL
01:08pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. – NTAP
BU
01:07pCISION : 9 Design Hacks for Bloggers Who Aren't Designers
PU
01:07pF5 : Form4
PU
01:07pF5 : Form4/A
PU
01:07pAdaptive Ad Systems Reports Solid Financial Performance Q2 2019 Generates Profit for 19th time in a Row
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group