Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd: Support for Control of Novel Coronavirus in China

Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan: “Meiji”) announced today that Meiji decided a financial donation to support coronavirus outbreak control in China.

Daikichiro Kobayashi, President and Representative Director said “First of all, we extend our sincerest condolences to the victims and their families. For about 30 years, we have been operating its business in Guangdong and Shandong, and we greatly appreciate the customers and partners all over in China. We would like to give our support to everyone there and hope our donation helps.”

We sincerely pray for early recovery of Novel coronavirus associated pneumonia patients and the end of virus infection in China.

Details of the donation

- Amount of contribution: RMB 1 million (approximately JPY 16 million)

- Donated to: Red Cross Society of China

