Meiji Seika Pharma : to Launch Two Products from Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in Indonesia

Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. “Meiji” has announced that it launched the following two products from Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. “Santen” in Indonesia, based on a working business agreement that Meiji entered in November of 2018 with Santen.

Dry-eye treatment

DIQUAS ophthalmic solution 3% (Diquafosol Sodium)

Glaucoma and ocular hypertension treatment

TAFLOTAN ophthalmic solution 0.0015% (Tafluprost)

Based on the working business agreement with Santen, these products will be marketed in Indonesia by Meiji’s affiliated subsidiary, PT. Meiji Indonesian Pharmaceutical Industries “PT. Meiji”. PT. Meiji established a new marketing team specialized on ophthalmic treatments, and Santen will support their marketing activities. Moving forward, PT. Meiji will continue to add more products and expand the product lineup. PT. Meiji and Santen work together to expand market share in Indonesia for ophthalmic products.

Meiji and Santen, through the marketing of ophthalmic treatments in Indonesia, are contributing to the health of the peoples of ASEAN countries.

About Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd

Address: Chuo-ku, Tokyo Japan

President and CEO: Daikichiro Kobayashi

https://www.meiji.com/global/about-us/corporate-profile/meiji-seika-pharma/

About Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Address: Kita-ku, Osaka Japan

President and CEO: Akira Kurokawa

https://www.santen.com/en/

About PT. Meiji Indonesian Pharmaceutical Industries

Established: 1974

Address: Jalan Prof. Dr. Soepomo No. 40, Tebet, Jakarta Selatan, 12870 Indonesia

President Director: Masanobu Sato

Employees: 799, as of March, 2019

Parent Company: Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

Scope of Business: Manufacture, sales, and export of medical products and materials

https://meiji.co.id/id

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005344/en/