Meiji Seika Pharma : to Launch Two Products from Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in Indonesia

Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. “Meiji” has announced that it launched the following two products from Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. “Santen” in Indonesia, based on a working business agreement that Meiji entered in November of 2018 with Santen.
Dry-eye treatment
DIQUAS ophthalmic solution 3% (Diquafosol Sodium)
Glaucoma and ocular hypertension treatment
TAFLOTAN ophthalmic solution 0.0015% (Tafluprost)
Based on the working business agreement with Santen, these products will be marketed in Indonesia by Meiji’s affiliated subsidiary, PT. Meiji Indonesian Pharmaceutical Industries “PT. Meiji”. PT. Meiji established a new marketing team specialized on ophthalmic treatments, and Santen will support their marketing activities. Moving forward, PT. Meiji will continue to add more products and expand the product lineup. PT. Meiji and Santen work together to expand market share in Indonesia for ophthalmic products.
Meiji and Santen, through the marketing of ophthalmic treatments in Indonesia, are contributing to the health of the peoples of ASEAN countries.
About Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd
Address: Chuo-ku, Tokyo Japan
President and CEO: Daikichiro Kobayashi
https://www.meiji.com/global/about-us/corporate-profile/meiji-seika-pharma/
About Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Address: Kita-ku, Osaka Japan
President and CEO: Akira Kurokawa
https://www.santen.com/en/
About PT. Meiji Indonesian Pharmaceutical Industries
Established: 1974
Address: Jalan Prof. Dr. Soepomo No. 40, Tebet, Jakarta Selatan, 12870 Indonesia
President Director: Masanobu Sato
Employees: 799, as of March, 2019
Parent Company: Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.
Scope of Business: Manufacture, sales, and export of medical products and materials
https://meiji.co.id/id
