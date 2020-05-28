Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, USP in the United States

Meitheal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Meitheal”), a fully integrated generic injectables company today announced the launch of Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, USP, the generic equivalent of Lovenox®, in the United States market. Meitheal licenses Enoxaparin Sodium Injection exclusively through its partnership with Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (NKF), its majority shareholder. Enoxaparin had sales of approximately $570,878,217 in the United States, according to IQVIA data as of MAT (Moving Annual Total) March 2020.

“We are pleased to bring another vital injectable product to market, continuing to advance our mission of bridging critical gaps in the healthcare industry through guaranteeing quality, affordable generic injectables to address patients’ unmet needs,” said Tom Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Meitheal Pharmaceuticals. “Amid significant uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing concerns about generic drug supply, we are thrilled to have a stable, vertically integrated enoxaparin supply chain in the US, and an expanding product portfolio of high-quality injectable products. Anticoagulant therapies, such as enoxaparin, appear to be associated with better prognosis in severe COVID-19 patients, so we are proud to offer and provide a much-needed product during this pandemic.”

Meitheal primarily specializes in the development, manufacture, procurement, and sale of generic injectable pharmaceuticals, with 25 FDA-approved products covering indications for anesthetic, anti-infective, oncolytic and intensive care. Furthermore, Meitheal has an expanding product portfolio and robust pipeline, including single and multi-dose vials and ready-to-use prefilled syringes. Currently, Meitheal has 38 products in the research and development phase, 19 products under review by the FDA, and 9 additional products planned to be launched by the end of 2020.

Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, USP is a low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) indicated for:

Prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in abdominal surgery, hip replacement surgery, knee replacement surgery, or medical patients with severely restricted mobility during acute illness

Inpatient treatment of acute DVT with or without pulmonary embolism

Outpatient treatment of acute DVT without pulmonary embolism

Prophylaxis of ischemic complications of unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction (MI)

Treatment of acute ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) managed medically or with subsequent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: SPINAL/EPIDURAL HEMATOMAS See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning. Epidural or spinal hematomas may occur in patients who are anticoagulated with low molecular weight heparins (LMWH) or heparinoids and are receiving neuraxial anesthesia or undergoing spinal puncture. These hematomas may result in long-term or permanent paralysis. Consider these risks when scheduling patients for spinal procedures. Factors that can increase the risk of developing epidural or spinal hematomas in these patients include: Use of indwelling epidural catheters

Concomitant use of other drugs that affect hemostasis, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), platelet inhibitors, and other anticoagulants

A history of traumatic or repeated epidural or spinal punctures

A history of spinal deformity or spinal surgery

Optimal timing between the administration of enoxaparin sodium injection and neuraxial procedures is not known Monitor patients frequently for signs and symptoms of neurological impairment. If neurological compromise is noted, urgent treatment is necessary.

Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, USP is contraindicated in patients with active major bleeding, history of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) within the past 100 days or in the presence of circulating antibodies, hypersensitivity to enoxaparin sodium and hypersensitivity to heparin or pork products.

Warnings and Precautions:

Increased Risk of Hemorrhage

Increased Risk of Bleeding following Percutaneous Coronary Revascularization Procedures

Increased Risk of Bleeding in Patients with Concomitant Medical Conditions

Risk of Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia with or without Thrombosis

Thrombocytopenia

Interchangeability with other Heparins

Increased Risk of Thrombosis in Pregnant Women with Mechanical Prosthetic Heart Valves

Most common adverse reactions (>1%) were bleeding, anemia, thrombocytopenia, elevation of serum aminotransferase, diarrhea, nausea, ecchymosis, fever, edema, peripheral edema, dyspnea, confusion, and injection site pain.

ABOUT MEITHEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Since 2017, Meitheal Pharmaceuticals has bridged critical gaps in the US healthcare market by supplying high quality, affordable generic injectables. Our diversified product range — from antibiotics, anticoagulants, and muscle relaxants to drugs used in chemotherapy — represents practical solutions for countless patients around the country, as well as Meitheal’s commitment to their care. Based in Chicago, Illinois, our aim each day is producing quality and ensuring affordability, using the traditional Irish guiding principle we are named for — Meitheal (Mee·hall): working together toward a common goal, for the greater good.

ABOUT NANJING KING-FRIEND BIOCHEMICAL PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. (NKF)

NKF is a China-based company principally engaged in the research and development, production and sales of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Finished Dosage Form (FDF). Established in 1986 as one of world leading manufacturers of heparin related APIs, NKF has grown into a fully integrated API and FDF manufacturer in multiple therapeutic areas including critical care and oncology. With three US FDA approved manufacturing sites in China and more than 500 employees, including more than 100 dedicated research and development experts, NKF strives to meet patient needs globally with market presence at US, China, EU and South America. The Company is publicly listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange with a market capitalization over $6B.

