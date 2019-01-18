Meitu : Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Meitu, Inc.

美图公司

（Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "美圖之家"）

(Stock Code: 1357)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Meitu, Inc. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries and Xiamen Meitu Networks Technology Co., Ltd and its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that a Board meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the annual results of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its publication, and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend (if any).

By order of the Board

Meitu, Inc.

Cai Wensheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, January 18, 2019

