Meitu : Disclosable Transaction - Acquisition of Approximately 57.09% Effective Equity Interest in Dajie Net Investment Holdings Ltd. and Establishment of VIE Agreements

Meitu, Inc.

美圖公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "美圖之家")

(Stock Code: 1357)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF APPROXIMATELY 57.09%

EFFECTIVE EQUITY INTEREST

IN DAJIE NET INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

AND

ESTABLISHMENT OF VIE AGREEMENTS

THE TRANSACTIONS

On August 28, 2019, the Company, the Selling Parties and certain other parties entered into the Transaction Framework Agreement. Upon consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Framework Agreement, the Company will, through Dajie Net and pursuant to the VIE Agreements, acquire an approximately 57.09% effective equity interest in the Target Group, which operates an online recruitment business in the PRC. The Total Consideration is approximately HK$395,486,084, out of which HK$342,956,420 will be satisfied by the allotment and issue of 85,739,105 Consideration Shares and the remaining balance of approximately HK$52,529,664 will be satisfied in cash.

Pursuant to the Transaction Framework Agreement: