|
Meitu : Disclosable Transaction - Acquisition of Approximately 57.09% Effective Equity Interest in Dajie Net Investment Holdings Ltd. and Establishment of VIE Agreements
08/28/2019 | 11:21am EDT
Meitu, Inc.
美圖公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "美圖之家")
(Stock Code: 1357)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
ACQUISITION OF APPROXIMATELY 57.09%
EFFECTIVE EQUITY INTEREST
IN DAJIE NET INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD.
AND
ESTABLISHMENT OF VIE AGREEMENTS
THE TRANSACTIONS
On August 28, 2019, the Company, the Selling Parties and certain other parties entered into the Transaction Framework Agreement. Upon consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Framework Agreement, the Company will, through Dajie Net and pursuant to the VIE Agreements, acquire an approximately 57.09% effective equity interest in the Target Group, which operates an online recruitment business in the PRC. The Total Consideration is approximately HK$395,486,084, out of which HK$342,956,420 will be satisfied by the allotment and issue of 85,739,105 Consideration Shares and the remaining balance of approximately HK$52,529,664 will be satisfied in cash.
Pursuant to the Transaction Framework Agreement:
-
the Offshore Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell, and the Company has conditionally agreed to acquire, the Offshore Shares representing in aggregate approximately 57.09% of the issued share capital of Dajie Net, for a total consideration of HK$342,956,420 to be satisfied by the allotment and issue of 85,739,105 Consideration Shares to the Offshore Vendors;
-
the Onshore Exiting Nominees have conditionally agreed (and the Offshore Vendors have conditionally agreed to procure their respective Onshore Exiting Nominees) to sell, and the Meitu VIE Company has conditionally agreed to acquire, the Onshore Shares representing in aggregate approximately 54.81% of the equity interest of the Onshore Target Company for nil consideration;
-
the Onshore Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell, and the Meitu VIE Company has conditionally agreed to acquire, the Onshore Shares representing in aggregate approximately 20.56% of the equity interest of the Onshore Target Company for a cash consideration of RMB47,754,240.08 (approximately HK$52,529,664);
-
the Target Group has conditionally agreed to procure the establishment of the WFOE within sixty (60) days after the date of Completion; and
-
upon the establishment of the WFOE, the WFOE (which will enter into a joinder agreement to become a party to the Transaction Framework Agreement) and the Onshore Target Company and its shareholders will enter into the VIE Agreements.
The Consideration Shares will be allotted and issued under the General Mandate at the issue price of HK$4.00 per Share. The Consideration Shares will, upon issue, represent (i) approximately 2.03% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 1.99% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares, subject to Completion and assuming that there will be no change in the issued share capital of the Company save for the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As the highest of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Transactions is more than 5% but all are less than 25%, the Transactions constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company and are subject to the announcement and reporting requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
Completion is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Transaction Framework Agreement and there is no assurance that the conditions precedent will be fulfilled. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Transaction Framework Agreement may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares or any securities of the Company.
INTRODUCTION
On August 28, 2019, the Company, the Meitu VIE Company, the Target Group, the Target Founder Parties, the Existing Shareholders and the Selling Parties entered into the Transaction Framework Agreement, pursuant to which the relevant parties have conditionally agreed to enter into the Transaction Documents appended thereto to further the objectives as reflected in the terms of the Transaction Framework Agreement. The principal terms of the Transaction Framework Agreement are as follows:
THE ACQUISITIONS
-
The Offshore Acquisition
|
Parties:
|
1)
|
the Company as the purchaser
|
|
2)
|
the Offshore Vendors as the vendors
Assets to be acquired
Pursuant to the Transaction Framework Agreement, the Offshore Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell, and the Company has conditionally agreed to acquire, the Offshore Shares representing in aggregate approximately 57.09% of the issued share capital of Dajie Net on the date of Completion.
Pursuant to the Transaction Framework Agreement, prior to Completion, Dajie Net shall adopt an amended and restated memorandum and articles of association containing various customary shareholder protection provisions including but not limited to right of first refusal, restrictions on transfer to competitors, and board nomination rights.
Upon Completion, Dajie Net will become a subsidiary of the Group and will be owned as to 57.09% by the Company (or its nominee).
The table below sets forth the shareholding structure of Dajie Net immediately after Completion:
|
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Shares
|
|
Shareholding
|
Shareholder of Dajie Net
|
of Dajie Net
|
|
in Dajie Net
|
The Company (or its nominee)
|
246,305,398
|
57.09%
|
Dajie Group Limited
|
127,437,342
|
29.53%
|
Rapid Recruitment Limited
|
31,406,548
|
7.28%
|
Hill Ville Limited
|
26,331,492
|
|
6.10%
|
TOTAL
|
431,480,780
|
100.00%
|
|
|
|
Offshore Consideration
The Offshore Consideration is in aggregate HK$342,956,420, which shall be satisfied by the allotment and issue of a total number of 85,739,105 Consideration Shares, credited as fully paid, to the Offshore Vendors at the issue price of HK$4.00 per Consideration Share.
The table below sets forth the number of Offshore Shares each Offshore Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and the number of Consideration Shares the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue to each Offshore Vendor:
|
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Offshore
|
|
shareholding
|
|
Consideration
|
|
Value of
|
Offshore Vendor
|
Shares
|
|
in Dajie Net
|
|
Shares
|
|
Consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(HK$)
|
Campus Staffing Limited
|
15,881,176
|
3.68%
|
5,528,250
|
22,113,000
|
Fine Talent Holdings Limited
|
36,586,347
|
8.48%
|
12,735,737
|
50,942,948
|
Northern Light Venture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital III Ltd.
|
105,196,540
|
24.38%
|
36,619,000
|
146,476,000
|
SBCVC FUND IV. L.P.
|
26,781,235
|
6.21%
|
9,322,569
|
37,290,276
|
Huitung Investments (BVI) Limited
|
8,890,995
|
2.06%
|
3,094,962
|
12,379,848
|
Chengxuan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(or its affiliated company)
|
26,500,477
|
6.14%
|
9,224,837
|
36,899,348
|
Wenkang (or its affiliated company)
|
26,468,628
|
6.14%
|
9,213,750
|
36,855,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
246,305,398
|
57.09%
|
85,739,105
|
342,956,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Onshore Acquisitions
-
-
Onshore Acquisition I
|
Parties:
|
1)
|
the Meitu VIE Company as the purchaser
|
|
2)
|
the Onshore Exiting Nominees as the vendors
Assets to be acquired and consideration
The Onshore Exiting Nominees have conditionally agreed (and the Offshore Vendors have conditionally agreed to procure their respective Onshore Exiting Nominees) to sell, and the Meitu VIE Company has conditionally agreed to acquire, the Onshore Shares, which represent in aggregate approximately 54.81% of the equity interest of the Onshore Target Company on the date of Completion for nil consideration.
The table below sets forth the number of Onshore Shares each Onshore Exiting Nominee has conditionally agreed to sell:
|
|
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholding
|
|
|
|
|
in the
|
|
|
|
|
Onshore
|
|
|
Onshore
|
|
Target
|
Onshore Exiting Nominee
|
Shares
|
|
Company
|
北京敏聞投資有限責任公司
|
|
|
|
(Beijing Minwen Investment Co., Ltd.)
|
808,156.00
|
1.87%
|
霍爾果斯鋒茂股權投資管理合夥企業（有限合夥）
|
|
|
|
(Horgos Fengmao Equity Investment Management
|
|
|
|
Partnership (Limited Partnership))
|
8,574,356.00
|
19.87%
|
杭州軟銀隆悅創業投資合夥企業（有限合夥）
|
|
|
|
(Hangzhou Softbank Longyue Venture Capital
|
|
|
|
Partnership (Limited Partnership))
|
2,182,884.00
|
5.06%
|
Chengxuan
|
6,046,881.55
|
14.01%
|
Wenkang
|
6,039,614.02
|
14.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
23,651,891.57
|
54.81%
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
|
|