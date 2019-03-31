Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Meitu : Discloseable Transaction for Acquisition of 31% Equity Interest in the Target Comapny Involving the Issue of Consideration Shares under Specific Mandate and Notice of EGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 07:32am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Meitu, Inc., you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

This circular appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities.

Meitu, Inc.

美圖公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "美圖之家")

(Stock Code: 1357)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF 31% EQUITY INTEREST

IN THE TARGET COMPANY

INVOLVING THE ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES

UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Unless the context otherwise requires, all capitalized terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" of this circular.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 4 to 19 of this circular.

A notice convening the EGM to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Jade, Level 3, The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong is set out on pages 20 to 22 of this circular. A form of proxy for the EGM is enclosed. Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the EGM or any adjourned meeting in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

April 1, 2019

CONTENTS

Pages

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1 to 3

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

to 19

NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20

to 22

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the meanings set out below:

"Acquisition"

the acquisition of 31% equity interest in the Target Company by the

Purchaser pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Meitu, Inc. (Stock Code: 1357), a company incorporated in the Cayman

Islands with limited liability and the issued Shares of which are listed on the

Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Completion"

completion of the Acquisition pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"Consideration"

the total consideration for the Sale Shares in the amount of HK$2,686,577,470

pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement

"Consideration Shares"

the new Shares which shall be allotted and issued by the Company to satisfy

the Consideration in accordance with the Share Purchase Agreement

"DE Canada"

Digital Extremes Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of the

Province of Ontario, Canada, and is indirectly owned as to 97% by the Target

Company

"DE Group"

DE Canada and its subsidiaries

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"EBITDA"

in respect of any financial year, the consolidated profit of a company as

recorded in the audited consolidated financial statements of the company

before taxation (excluding the results from discontinued operations) and:

a) before deducting any interest, commission, fees, discounts, prepayment

fees, premiums or charges and other finance payments whether paid,

payable, or capitalized by the company in respect of that relevant

financial year;

b) not including any accrued interest owing to the company;

c) after adding back any amount attributable to the amortisation,

depreciation or impairment of assets of the company (and taking no

account of the reversal of any previous impairment charge made in that

relevant financial year); and

d) before taking into account any extraordinary or exceptional items

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened to

consider and, if thought fit, approve the grant of the Specific Mandate for the

allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries, together with Xiamen Meitu Networks

Technology Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of

China

"Latest Practicable Date"

March 27, 2019, being the latest practicable date for ascertaining certain

information referred to in this circular prior to the bulk printing of this

circular

"Leyou"

Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1089), a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the issued

shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Leyou Group"

Leyou and its subsidiaries

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of

Hong Kong Limited

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

"Purchaser"

Meitu Investment Ltd, a company incorporated under the laws of the British

Virgin Islands with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company

"Sale Shares"

31 issued ordinary shares of the Target Company, representing 31% of the total

issued share capital of the Target Company as at the Latest Practicable Date

"Share Purchase Agreement" the share purchase agreement dated February 19, 2019 entered into among the Vendor, the Purchaser, the Company and Leyou in respect of the Acquisition

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of

Hong Kong) as amended from time to time

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company with a par value of

US$0.00001 each

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of Share(s)

"Shareholders Agreement"

the shareholders agreement relating to the Target Group expected to be

entered into by the Purchaser, the Vendor and the Target Company on or

prior to Completion

"Specific Mandate"

the specific mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors in relation to the

allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares at the EGM

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Target Company"

Dreamscape Horizon Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of

the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and a direct wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Vendor as at the Latest Practicable Date

"Target Group"

the Target Company and its subsidiaries

"Transaction Documents"

the Share Purchase Agreement, the Shareholders Agreement and any other

documents contemplated in them

"Vendor"

Dream Beyond Holdings Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of

the British Virgin Islands with limited liability, being the vendor to the Share

Purchase Agreement which wholly owns the Target Company as at the date

of the Share Purchase Agreement

"US$"

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America

"%"

Percent

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meitu Inc. published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 11:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:27aATOS : Hannover Messe 2019
PU
08:26aGARDEN CITY NPV : Al Ain beat Fujairah to keep pressure on Sharjah in AGL
AQ
08:25aABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY : bu Dhabi saves 181 megawatts of electricity during Earth Hour
AQ
08:25aJET AIRWAYS INDIA : Pilots of India's Jet Airways defer strike, seek salary dues by April 14
RE
08:24aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : The new BMW 1 Series final test phase
AQ
08:12aITHMAAR BSC : Instant debit cards issuance now across all Ithmaar Bank branches
PU
08:01aUSECHAIN : Mainnet Goes Live to Build A Wall Street On-chain
PR
08:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Swedbank AB Investors
GL
07:52aYASHILI INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
07:52aYASHILI INTERNATIONAL : Form of Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on Thursday, 18 April 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDIS GAINED ACCESS TO AMAZON CEO BEZOS' PHONE: Bezos' security chief
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says compliance manager's departure not connected to investigation
3NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT EGYPT SAE : NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT EGYPT SAE : Release from National Bank of Kuwait -..
4PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras may bid in Israel gas ex..
5VARTA AG : VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About