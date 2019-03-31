Meitu : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Meitu, Inc.

美圖公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as " 美圖之家 ")

(Stock Code: 1357)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Meitu, Inc. (the "Company") will be held at Jade, Level 3, The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modifications the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

"THAT

(a)the share purchase agreement entered into between (i) Meitu Investment Ltd (the "Purchaser");

(ii)the Company (as the Purchaser's guarantor); (iii) Dream Beyond Holdings Limited (the "Vendor"); and (iv) Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited ("Leyou") (as the Vendor's guarantor) dated February 19, 2019 (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), pursuant to which the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire 31 issued ordinary shares of Dreamscape Horizon Limited (the "Sale Shares") (representing 31% of the total issued share capital of the Dreamscape Horizon Limited) for a total consideration of HK$2,686,577,470, which will be satisfied by the allotment and issue of 991,357,000 new ordinary shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares" and each a "Consideration Share") by the Company to Leyou under a specific mandate at the issue price of HK$2.71 per Consideration Share (the "Acquisition"), and the transactions contemplated thereunder, be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;

(b)the directors of the Company (the "Directors") be and are hereby granted a specific mandate (the "Specific Mandate") to exercise the powers of the Company to allot and issue 991,357,000 Consideration Shares to Leyou in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement, where such Consideration Shares shall rank equally in all respects among themselves and with all fully paid ordinary shares of the Company in issue as at the date of allotment and issue and the Specific Mandate is in addition to, and shall not prejudice nor revoke, any general or specific mandate(s) which has/have been granted or may from time to time be granted to the Directors prior to the passing of this resolution;