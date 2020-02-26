Meketa Investment Group : Hires Orray Taft as Risk Manager

Meketa Investment Group (Meketa), a global investment consulting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Orray Taft has joined the firm as a Consultant/Risk Manager, effective February 24. In Mr. Taft’s Risk Manager role, he will focus on expanding risk analyses, processes, and procedures for the firm’s OCIO platform. Mr. Taft is based in Meketa’s Portland, Oregon office, which has seen continued growth since the merger of PCA and Meketa in 2019.

“Orray brings 20 years of highly relevant financial and consulting experience and we are very pleased to have him join in this newly created role,” said Stephen McCourt, Managing Principal and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Meketa. “The Risk Manager role was created to allow Meketa’s OCIO platform to continue to grow and add clients efficiently while furthering our efforts to provide the very best in investment strategy, reporting, and operational support to our fiduciary management clients.”

“It is a thrill to join such a highly-regarded and experienced organization and accomplished team,” said Mr. Taft. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in Portland and across Meketa to help drive performance and manage risk on behalf of our outsourced CIO clients.”

Prior to joining Meketa, Mr. Taft was an Associate Consultant at R.V. Kuhns & Associates, assisting clients with the design and execution of investment strategies. Previously, he served for more than a decade with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, managing various aspects of the organization’s open market activities. Mr. Taft also served in the Private Equity and Investment Management groups at the Amalgamated Bank of New York.

Mr. Taft earned a BA degree from the University of Oregon and an MBA from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

About Meketa

Founded in 1978, Meketa is an employee-owned, full service investment consulting and advisory firm. As an independent fiduciary, the firm serves institutional investors in non-discretionary and discretionary capacities. Meketa’s collective client assets under advisement represent approximately $1.4 trillion. For more information, please visit www.meketa.com.

