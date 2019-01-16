Meketa Investment Group and Pension Consulting Alliance to Join Forces

Investment consulting and advisory firms Meketa Investment Group, Inc.
(“Meketa”) and Pension Consulting Alliance, LLC (“PCA”) today announced
that they have entered into an agreement to join forces. The integration
is expected to happen in the first half of 2019 and the combined firm
will be called Meketa Investment Group, Inc.
The combination of Meketa and PCA brings together two of the industry’s
most experienced and highly-regarded firms, known for providing creative
investment solutions to leading institutions and organizations.
Founded in 1978, Meketa serves a variety of public and private
institutional investors, including defined benefit and defined
contribution plans as well as non-profits and corporations, in
discretionary and non-discretionary capacities. Meketa serves over 170
clients with collective assets totaling approximately $1.1 trillion.
PCA, founded in 1988 by Allan Emkin, serves U.S. tax-exempt and public
pension fund clients and has non-discretionary consulting relationships
representing more than $1.4 trillion in institutional investor assets.
PCA has expertise in general, real estate and private markets consulting.
Together, Meketa and PCA’s collective client assets will represent
approximately $1.7 trillion and the combined firm will consult on over
$100 billion in private markets and real estate assets. The combined
firm will continue to serve as an independent fiduciary and remain fully
employee-owned.
“This is a true combination of two well respected and innovative
institutional investment firms,” said Stephen McCourt, Co-CEO, Meketa.
“It is a pleasure to join forces with the team at PCA and with Allan, a
pioneer in the pension consulting industry who will continue to provide
valuable services to institutional clients under a larger umbrella.
Furthermore, the combination significantly enhances our private markets
resources, particularly in real estate, an area of the marketplace ripe
for growth. We believe leveraging the best ideas and concepts learned by
the respective firms will result in an even stronger combined
organization for our clients and employees.”
The staffs of Meketa and PCA, all of whom are intended to remain at the
combined company, number approximately 160 and 30, respectively. The
combined firm will serve clients from six locations across the United
States, as well as London. Co-CEOs McCourt and Peter Woolley, supported
by their existing senior management team, will continue to lead the
organization. Allan Emkin, Founder and Managing Director of PCA, will
serve on Meketa’s Board of Directors and will continue to work as a
consultant for several clients. Christy Fields, Managing Director at
PCA, will also join the Meketa Board of Directors. PCA Managing
Directors Judy Chambers and Neil Rue will join Meketa’s Executive
Committee. Other management committees will include representatives from
both Meketa and PCA. All of PCA’s board members will become Meketa
shareholders and equity will be offered to additional PCA employees as
well.
“The combination with Meketa marks a significant new chapter in the
continuing evolution of PCA,” said Emkin. “Joining together is a logical
next step for both firms, as we have worked collaboratively on certain
client relationships for many years and share a similar approach to
capital markets and institutional investing. We look forward to fully
combining our workforces and to serving our clients even more
effectively.”
“This combination provides a unique opportunity to share and build upon
best practices developed over the course of 40 years of industry
experience,” said Woolley. “The talented professionals at PCA have a
well-earned reputation for providing clients with thoughtful and
independent analysis and advice. We are confident the integration of our
firms’ people, cultures, decision-making and ownership will yield
meaningful benefits, helping us to both expand our research and thought
leadership. With the combination of Meketa and PCA, we are well
positioned to enhance our leadership position in the industry.”
About Meketa
Founded in 1978, Meketa is an employee-owned,
full service investment consulting and advisory firm. As an independent
fiduciary, the firm serves institutional investors in discretionary and
non-discretionary capacities. The firm serves over 170 clients with
collective assets totaling approximately $1.1 trillion. For more
information, please visit www.meketagroup.com.
About PCA
Founded in 1988, PCA is an independent,
full-service investment consulting firm that provides investment
advisory services to pension plans and institutional investors in the
areas of general, alternative investments and real estate consulting.
For 30 years, delivering investment consulting services to U.S.
tax-exempt and public pension fund clients has been PCA’s only line of
business, and client advocacy is the firm’s top priority. PCA serves
over 30 clients with collective assets totaling approximately $1.4
trillion. To learn more about PCA, visit www.pensionconsulting.com.
