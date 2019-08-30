Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Bangkok top destination for Vietnam National Day holiday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 11:51pm EDT

Agoda, the world's leading online accommodation reservations provider, has used bookings data for travel between August 31 and September 3 to assess the 10 most popular overseas destinations for Vietnamese travellers for the National Day (September 2) holiday.

Bangkok tops the list, followed by Singapore and Bali in Indonesia. Bali is one of the world's most popular travel destinations, dubbed the Island of Gods and a paradise on earth with its beautiful beaches, ancient Hindu culture and vibrant nightlife.

Around one million Vietnamese came to Thailand in 2018, putting Vietnam among the kingdom's top 10 tourism markets, according to a recent report by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Bangkok's high popularity among Vietnamese holiday goers is reflected in the fact that 30 airlines have direct routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with the city.

Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur came in fourth while Taiwan's Taipei stood in the fifth position.

The rest of the top 10 included South Korea's Seoul, Japan's Tokyo, France's Paris, Thailand's Pattaya and Cambodia's Phnom Penh.

Citizens of ASEAN member nations can travel within the region without applying for a visa and stay as a tourist for a maximum of 30 days.

Increasing numbers of Vietnamese have been going abroad in recent years. Last year, 8.6 million traveled overseas, up 15 percent from a year ago.

Vietnamese tourists spend an estimated $7-8 billion per year overseas, said Vu The Binh, vice chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association. 'Vietnamese traveling abroad is a growing trend,' he added.

Industry insiders said that as more Vietnamese join the middle class, they are increasingly looking outward for travel destinations. A World Bank report in 2017 said the country is seeing an increasing number of people, estimated at 1.5 million each year, join the ranks of the middle and upper classes.

'As Vietnam's economy grows, and an increasing number of citizens join the ranks of the global middle and upper classes, more people are going to take an interest in traveling the world,' said Sean Preston, Visa's country manager for Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Read the full article at VNExpress: https://e.vnexpress.net/news/travel/places/bangkok-top-destination-for-vietnam-national-day-holiday-3974722.html

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 31 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 03:51:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:32aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : The President of Kazakhstan congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the Independence Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan
PU
12:21aChina's Factory Activity Contracts for Fourth Straight Month in August -- Update
DJ
08/30MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Bangkok top destination for Vietnam National Day holiday
PU
08/30Stronger Construction Activity in China Boosts Nonmanufacturing Sector
DJ
08/30China's Factory Activity Contracts for Fourth Straight Month in August
DJ
08/30China's factory activity shrinks for fourth month as trade pressure mounts
RE
08/30CHINA'S SERVICE SECTOR ACTIVITY GROWS AT QUICKER PACE IN AUGUST : official PMI
RE
08/30China's factory activity shrinks for fourth month as trade pressure mounts
RE
08/30FCC chair Pai seeks approval for Nexstar-Tribune merger
RE
08/30LEAVE ROOM FOR THE FIRETRUCK : Insurers help design mansions to tame disaster losses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Co..
2NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Unitholders
3CAUTIVO MINING INC : CAUTIVO MINING : Announces Closing of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement
4GAFISA SA : GAFISA : Material Fact - Board of Directors Deliberation
5ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP : ION GEOPHYSICAL : District Court sides with ION, orders new trial as to lost profits in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group