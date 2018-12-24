Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Cambodia, ADB discuss $30m loan

Otres Beach in Sihanoukville.

Photo: KT/Valinda Aim

The Ministry of Tourism has begun discussions with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) over a $30-million loan to fund infrastructure in coastal provinces that would support tourism development.

The government has announced plans to use the money to build two seaports in Preah Sihanouk province - in Sihanoukville and in the island of Koh Rong. The loan will also be used to run a programme on waste management in Kep, the Ministry of Tourism said in a statement.

'The Cambodian government will soon be granted a $30 million concession loan from ADB that will be used to build tourism infrastructure,' the ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Top Sopheak said the projects that will be funded with the loan will greatly benefit the coastal provinces.

Read the full article at Khmer Times: https://www.khmertimeskh.com/50555099/cambodia-adb-discuss-30m-loan/