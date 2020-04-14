Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Cambodia's tourism to take longer to recover from pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 10:53pm EDT

Cambodian people wear face masks.
Photo: AFP/VNA

Cambodia's tourism, which is the most vulnerable industry from the spread of coronavirus, will see a slower recovery than other sectors after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, according to Chhay Sivlin, President of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents.

Cambodia's tourism, which is the most vulnerable industry from the spread of coronavirus, will see a slower recovery than other sectors after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, according to Chhay Sivlin, President of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents.

She told Khmer Times that tourism activity will not return to normal soon because it is a global crisis and it's related to people's feelings. People will need time to save money they lost during the crisis'.

It will take at least half to one year for people to start taking holidays while long-haul tourism could take longer, she said.

However, she said Cambodia must be ready to welcome more foreign visitors after the situation returns to normal.

'We need to prepare in advance an attractive package with good promotions, good prices and diversify our eco-tourism destinations,' she said, adding that for Cambodia the tourism sector will still have room to grow.

COVID-19 has affected a total of 630,000 people in the tourism sector and some 30,000 of them are now unemployed, of whom 10,000 were tour operators, 10,000 worked at hotels, about 6,000 were tour guides and others worked in restaurants, according to Chhay.

Data from the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism shows that Cambodia welcomed over 6.6 million foreign visitors last year, a 6.61 percent increase from 2018. Chinese tourists topped the list, with 2.36 million, up 16.7 percent, followed by Vietnamese with 908,803, up 13.6 percent.

In the first two months of this year, the country hosted 931,826 foreign visitors, a decline of 50 percent compared to the same period last year.
The ministry's spokesman Top Sopheak said the ministry still promotes the tourism sector both locally and abroad although it cannot hold any special events or expos because of the need for self-distancing.

Read the full article at Vietnam Plus: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/cambodias-tourism-to-take-longer-to-recover-from-pandemic/171469.vnp

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 02:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18pBANK INDONESIA : Indonesia's External Debt Growth in February 2020 Slowed
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:53pChinese airlines report $4.8 billion loss in first quarter as virus erodes travel demand
RE
10:53pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Cambodia's tourism to take longer to recover from pandemic
PU
10:48pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Full text of Joint Statement of Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on COVID-19
PU
10:37pAsia shares consolidate, China cuts another interest rate
RE
10:29pAsia shares consolidate, China cuts another interest rate
RE
10:28pMIZUHO BANK : arranges first project finance deal in Cambodia(PDF/18KB)
PU
10:19pAmazon fires three critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
4NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION : NIHON KOHDEN : Response to COVID-19 as of April 15
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Major U.S. airlines accept government aid for payrolls; American and Alaska als..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group