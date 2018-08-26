Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : China’s Guangxi looks to attract tourists from Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2018 | 11:07am CEST

Photo: GoKunming

Officials from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in south China are looking for ways to attract more tourists from Mexico.

Earlier this week, Li Bin, vice chairman of the regional government, visited Mexico City and spoke about Guangxi's growing tourism industry and the regional government's efforts to boost tourism influx from Mexico.

'This time in Mexico, we not only want to learn about its successful tourism strategy, but also to promote the beautiful and unique landscapes - both cultural and humanitarian - found in Guangxi,' Li said in a presentation which was also attended by Chinese ambassador Qiu Xiaoqi.

Guangxi's abundant flora and fauna, and rich cultural heritage make it a popular tourism destination for Chinese and foreigners alike, Li said.

The region's top attractions include the renowned Karst Mountains and Caves in the riverside city of Guilin, a UNESCO-designated World Heritage Site famed for its unusually-shaped verdant hills.

Read full article at Global Times: http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1115583.shtml

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 09:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:12aDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs
PU
07:11aPowell sets Fed's course with data-based judgment
RE
06:51aFINEQIA INTERNATIONAL : Announces Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investment Subsidiary in Malta
AQ
06:21aCryptoCurrencyWire Announces ATMs May Pave Way as Cryptocurrency Seeks Route to Mainstream Adoption
AQ
06:11aNetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Cryptocurrency Seeking ATM Route to Mainstream Adoption
AQ
05:25aChina's Didi suspends Hitch ride-sharing service after female passenger killed
RE
05:07aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : China’s Guangxi looks to attract tourists from Mexico
PU
04:50aIranian parliament removes finance minister from office
RE
03:55aAide for South Korea President Moon says government to strengthen income-led growth stance
RE
03:39aJudgment in 'bounced cheque' case against Abraaj CEO postponed to Aug 28 - lawyers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : 'Amazon effect' could have impact on inflation dynamics
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Didi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
3SMOE CART : SMOKE CARTEL : Savannah-based Smoke Cartel launches crowdfunding investment opportunity
4BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Medtronic fill venture funding gap for med-tech startups
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Hold the Mayo! Fla. town changes its name as joke Hold the Mayo! Flori..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.