Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Da Nang realty gets a fillip from tourism growth

The average absorption rate in Da Nang's apartment segment topped 93 percent in first half of 2018, a new report says.

Absorption rate is the rate at which available apartments are sold. It is calculated by dividing the average number of sales by the total number of available apartments.

The report, prepared by Savills Vietnam, said sales were nearly three times higher year-on-year, while the supply of apartments increased 19 percent to 830 at three new projects.

The limited primary supply pushed average prices to VND40.8 million ($1,800) per square meter, 28 percent up from the same period last year. Son Tra District accounted for a 68 percent market share.

Another major real estate service firm, CBRE, was also optimistic about the city market, saying the luxury apartments in Da Nang now cost the same as in downtown Hanoi and HCMC.

The tendency to buy property for leasing out is growing in the city thanks to the steady and high profits. CRRE said returns on apartments could reach a lucrative 12 percent.

It said for instance a one-bedroom apartment worth VND1.6 billion ($71,100) fetches nearly VND15 million ($667) a month and a two-bedroom apartment worth about VND3 billion ($133,333), VND28 million ($1,244).

At the same time, as one of the most beautiful coastal cities, Da Nang attracted a large number of tourists which helped develop its seaside tourism properties, especially in the hotel segment, Duong Thuy Dung, senior director of CBRE Vietnam, told the Vietnam Seaside Tourism Real Estate Forum held recently in Hanoi.

By 2020 the number of rooms available at hotels, condotels and villas is expected to double in response to the surging demand, she said.

In the first half of this year the city received more than four million visitors, up 24.5 percent year-on-year. They included 1.6 million international arrivals, an increase of 32 percent.

The Savills report concurred, saying tourism made the condotel segment profitable and pushed up the average selling price to VND47.6 million ($2,100) per square meter, up 19 percent from the same period last year.

The firm said tourism made the condotel segment profitable and pushed up the average selling price to VND47.6 million ($2,100) per square meter, up 19 percent from the same period last year.

Read full article at VNExpress: https://e.vnexpress.net/news/business/industries/da-nang-realty-gets-a-fillip-from-tourism-growth-3799502.html