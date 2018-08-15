Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : East-West Economic Corridor international fair opens in Da Nang

The opening ceremony of the international fair

Photo: SGGP

The East-West Economic Corridor's International Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair - Da Nang kicked off in the central city of Vietnam on August 3.

The event, which will last through August 8, features over 350 booths of nearly 200 Vietnamese and foreign businesses.

It showcases various tourism, trade and investment products such as electrical, electronic and IT products, processed food, wood products, home accessories, leather footwear, apparel, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, along with restaurant and hotel services.

Other activities of the fair include a conference to connect suppliers and buyers, a workshop introducing Cambodia's tourism and travel tours.

In his opening speech, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said the fair has been held annually over the past years to introduce development achievements and trade, investment and tourism potential of Vietnam's central and Central Highlands regions, localities along the East-West Economic Corridor, and countries of the Greater Mekong Subregion.

He expressed his belief that this year's event, with a diversity of high-quality products, would be an effective platform for enterprises to access consumers, promote trade and seek business partnerships.

