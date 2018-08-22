Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : From October, Bamboo Airways will fly Vietnam’s skies

Bamboo Airways is set to take to Vietnam's skies in October.

Photo: Airbus

There will be more flight options for Vietnam's domestic and international travellers when property developer FLC Group JSC launches Bamboo Airways in October.

Planning to operate 37 routes, the airline wants to cash in on the growing domestic middle class and rising international tourist numbers.

The launch is set to go ahead as long as the airline receives the government's aviation license, which is 'forthcoming' according to Bamboo Airways chairman Trinh Van Quyet.

While the aviation in Vietnam already seems well served, according to IATA the Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City route is the sixth busiest in the world, and in the next 20 years the country will be in the top five of the world's fastest-growing air travel markets.

