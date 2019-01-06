Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Government expects more Japanese tourists in 2019

U Hla Myint, director of international and regional cooperation at the Hotels and Tourism Ministry, said there has been a slight increase in the number of Japanese travellers since visa exemptions were granted to visitors from China, South Korea, Japan and India on October 1.

'We are trying to prepare something to suit their customs and tastes. Measures such as facilitating their entry at airports, ensuring security and good service at hotels, and smooth and systematic transportation are also being carried out,' he said.

Ministry and private-sector officials held a strategy session last Friday in Mandalay aimed at attracting Japanese tourists.

Read the full article at MyanmarTimes: https://www.mmtimes.com/news/government-expects-more-japanese-tourists-2019.html