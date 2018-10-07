Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : HCM City develops smart tourism in Industry 4.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2018 | 04:08am CEST

The advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) has bolstered development in all fields - including smart tourism based on digital technology application which offers many opportunities to bring more foreign tourists to Vietnam and HCM City in particular.

Nguyen Quoc Ky, Chairman and General Director of Vietravel, said that easy digital technology access and development will create favourable conditions for HCM City's tourism sector in terms of the dissemination of information, research, and statistics.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the application of information technology in tourism is among several breakthrough solutions to improve the competitiveness of Vietnam and HCM City's tourism.

IT application will be an effective tool for three of the major groups, namely tourism administrators, product and service suppliers, and tourists.

In late 2017, the municipal People's Committee announced a project to build HCM City into a smart city during the 2017-2020 period, with a vision to 2025.

The project's four targets include the maintenance of a sustainable economic growth rate towards knowledge economy and digital economy, efficient urban management, improvement of living and working quality, and enhancement of the management of people and organisations.

The project was lauded by tourism experts in HCM City for its pertinent response to the recent Industry 4.0 wave, as well as for helping to foster the city's competitiveness and charm. Its results are hoped to create many chances for the local tourism sector.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that 2018 is viewed as the initial stage of the city's smart tourism development. The tourism sector, therefore, has continued to apply technology and work with travel companies and managing boards of famous destinations to meet the demands and new trends of domestic and foreign travellers.

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 07 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 02:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : HCM City develops smart tourism in Industry 4.0
PU
10/06Mexican president-elect pressures drugmakers to contain prices
RE
10/06UNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : Report explores efforts to match skills with market needs
PU
10/06Exclusive - EBRD head faces investigation call over dossier on directors
RE
10/06PRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “We will achieve our country's goals with our own prescriptions and solutions”
PU
10/06Turkey's Erdogan tells ministers to stop using U.S. firm McKinsey
RE
10/06Turkey's Erdogan threatens to fine 'opportunists' who raise prices
RE
10/06FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : JBS Tolleson, Inc. Recalls Raw Beef Products Due to Possible Salmonella Newport Contamination
PU
10/06EU concerned by Italy's budget gaps for next three years, Italy defiant
RE
10/06U.S. Tariffs on China Aren't a Short-Term Strategy
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WILLIAMS COMPANIES : WILLIAMS : Atlantic Sunrise project placed into full service
2MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Pep Guardiola goes on the attack to settle old scores with Liverpo..
3Dr. Jill Biden Lauds Vision for Ocean Conservation and Climate Literacy Museum in San Francisco
4COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : Tractor-trailer damaged in crash with bridge
5NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION : CITY: More railroad work needed

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.