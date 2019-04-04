Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Hanoi targets sustainable tourism development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 03:57am EDT

Ngoc Son Temple attracts foreign visitors.
Photo: VNA

Price of Travel has named Hanoi as the cheapest Asian city for backpackers, which, the tourism price index website, said gets high marks from most visitors.

In the Asia Backpacker Index for 2019, the website said: 'the food is also top-notch, especially when you are sitting amongst locals at one of the thousands of plastic-chair cafes throughout the city.'

'Keep costs even lower by sticking with Bia Hoi, the world's cheapest beer. Hostel beds are cheap, but private rooms are too, so don't automatically book a bunk.'

A cheap price is an advantage that helps attract holiday-makers to the capital city. However, experts said, sustainable tourism development requires more than that. What is more important is diverse and quality products and services to keep tourists staying longer, spending more money and coming back to the city.

Given this, the city's tourism sector is consistently pursuing long-term and sustainable strategies.

Apart from cultural and historical values, rich cuisine and hospitable people, Hanoi has focused on developing high-quality tourism products and upgrading local infrastructure.

Hanoi received more than 2.4 million tourists in January, a year-on-year increase of 10.4 percent, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Of the figure, international arrivals to the capital city reached nearly 634,000, up 16 percent compared to the same period last year. Those who stayed overnight in the city numbered 445,000, mainly from the Republic of Korea, China and Japan, according to local accommodation service providers.

Meanwhile, domestic holidaymakers amounted to 1.7 million, an increase of 8.5 percent.

Total tourism revenue was estimated to surge 34.2 percent year on year to 8.89 trillion VND (383.3 million USD).

Hanoi welcomed 5.74 million foreign visitors in 2018, up 16 percent against 2017, among 26 million tourists spending time in the city.

Last year, the city was ranked 12th among the 25 best global destinations, and one of the two cities in Vietnam to enter the most prominent group in the world in terms of room reservation.

Hanoi's key tourism markets include China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, France, the US, the UK, Germany, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Canada.

Read the full article at VietNamPlus: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/hanoi-targets-sustainable-tourism-development/147929.vnp

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 07:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:24aChina struggles to ease concerns over Silk Road project as summit looms
RE
04:22aBREXIT : UK has lost 6.6 billion pounds in economic activity each quarter since referendum
RE
04:22aAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Approves First Project in Lao PDR
PU
04:22aAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Approves USD280 Million for First Two Projects in Sri Lanka
PU
04:22aMINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND MODERNISATION OF : Noite do Bacalhaue
PU
04:21aETHIOPIAN CREW FOLLOWED PROCEDURES : first official crash report
RE
04:08aSouth African rand weaker as government mulls more Eskom support
RE
04:07aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Road Motor Vehicles
PU
04:03aGerman institutes slash 2019 growth forecast, warn no-deal Brexit could push it lower
RE
03:57aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Hanoi targets sustainable tourism development
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
2COMMERZBANK AG : Unicredit could be spoiler in Deutsche Bank tie-up with Commerzbank
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers
4BP : BP : Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : joins Retailtech Hub, powered by MediaMarktSaturn and Plug and Play

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About