Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Infrastructure, tourism key for Laos' economic growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 10:39pm EDT

The Lao government is targeting more international visitor arrivals until the end of this year with numerous incentives, a promotional tourism campaign, and policy updates.

The move follows the recent release of the new Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecast which showed the country's economic growth remaining moderate this year and next year as expansion in the industry and services sectors softened in the first half of this year due to fewer foreign travellers.

In response to questions asked by local media about tourism promotion during the launch of the Asian Development Outlook Update 2019 in Vientiane last week, ADB Public Management Specialist for the Lao PDR Rattanatay Luanglatbandith said tourism was considered to be a critical factor for economic growth.

'Several key elements are required for tourism promotion in Laos - infrastructure development, tourism campaign investment and regulation of entry fees at tourist sites,' he said.

He explained that Laos has tremendous potential for natural, cultural and historical tourism, but to capitalise on this the government needed to improve infrastructure, promote tourism and properly manage admission fees at tourist sites.

'For example, road access to tourist sites must enable easy access. Basic and essential facilities should be available and admission fees should be a one-time payment so that visitors aren't having to constantly dip into their pockets,' Rattanatay said.

Most importantly, the government needs a marketing campaign via internationally-recognised media platforms such as BBC or other broadcasting companies that have millions of viewers, he suggested.

However, the government has been actively working with its development partners to promote tourism over the past year.

Last year, Visit Laos Year 2018 was a success and this year the Visit Laos-China Year 2019 campaign was launched, aiming to attract one million Chinese tourists and about 4.5 million visitors overall.

During his keynote address at the 2nd Sustainable Tourism Solutions Expo 2019 held in Vientiane on September 27-28, Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Bosengkham Vongdara said Visit Laos Year 2018 had resulted in 4.2 million foreign tourist arrivals.

'This figure was an increase of 8.2 per cent from 2017 and Visit Laos-China Year 2019 is targeting at least 4.5 million tourist arrivals,' he said.

Tourist arrivals in the first half of this year were recorded at more than 2.2 million, an increase of five per cent compared to the same period last year, the ministry's data shows.

Read the full article at The Phnom Penh Post: https://www.phnompenhpost.com/business/infrastructure-tourism-key-laos-economic-growth

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 02:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26pCITIGROUP NAMES PETER BABEJ AS ASIA PACIFIC CHIEF EXECUTIVE : memo
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:57pAsian shares pause after five-day rally, Brexit in focus
RE
10:55pAsian shares pause after five-day rally, Brexit in focus
RE
10:39pEXCLUSIVE : WeWork owner creates committee to decide on financing lifeline - sources
RE
10:39pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Infrastructure, tourism key for Laos' economic growth
PU
10:29pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : RCEF rollout in Isabela marks milestone for PH rice industry Agriculture
PU
10:24pENERGEX : Powerline down safety campaign designed to save lives
PU
10:22pU.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources
2Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options
3DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices fall as data points to huge build in U.S. stocks
4APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
5Oil rises on hopes OPEC will extend supply cuts, weaker U.S. dollar

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group