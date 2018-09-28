Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : JC Airlines to fly to five more destinations in China

JC (Cambodia) International Airlines, a Chinese-owned carrier that began operations last year, plans to open five more routes to China before the end of this year, following growing demand from Chinese tourists and the local business community.

Once the new routes open, JC Airlines will fly to 17 cities across China, up from the current 12, the airline's marketing and sale officer said yesterday.

'We are increasing flight routes to China because of an increase in Chinese passengers to Cambodia,' she said.

JC Airlines is focusing on increasing its flights from Sihanoukville and Siem Reap because these two cities are attracting a lot of tourists and investment, she added.

Khek Norinda, communications and public relations director of Cambodia Airports, said growing air traffic to and from Sihanoukville follows a rise in seaside tourism and a spike in the popularity of the Cambodian coast.

'It results from marketing campaigns done by tourism stakeholders to attract visitors, especially the route development strategy of Cambodia Airports to bring in new airlines and to open new liaisons,' Mr Norinda said.

Last week, JC Airlines launched daily flights from Sihanoukville International Airport to Guangzhou, the capital and most populous city of the province of Guangdong.

Read full article at Khmer Times: https://www.khmertimeskh.com/50535648/jc-airlines-to-fly-to-five-more-destinations-in-china/