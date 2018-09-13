Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Laos becomes increasingly popular destination for Chinese tourists

Log in
Laos becomes increasingly popular destination for Chinese tourists

09/13/2018

Photo: China Minutes

China is set to become a key market for the Lao tourism industry as official data shows that the number of Chinese visiting the country has risen significantly over the past six years, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the Statistical Report on Tourism in Laos 2017, the number of Chinese visitors has seen consistent growth since 2012, suggesting that China will become a key market for the domestic tourism industry.

In 2012, only 200,000 Chinese tourists visited Laos, increasing to 245,000 in 2013, to 422,440 in 2014, 511,436 in 2015, 545,493 in 2016, and rising to 639,185 last year.

The growth rate in 2017 was 17 percent higher than the previous year, said the report.

Lao tourism officials acknowledged this positive trend and expressed confidence that the number of Chinese visitors to Laos will continue to increase due to enhanced regional connectivity.

'In 2017, we saw a drop in visitors from every market, with the only exception being China, with a 17.2 percent increase in visitors compared to 2016,' a tourism official was quoted as saying in the Statistical Report on Tourism in Laos 2017.

The growth in Chinese visitors increased China's share of tourist arrivals from just 6 percent in 2013 to 16 percent in 2017, according to the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism's Tourism Development Department.

Read full article at China.org.cn: http://www.china.org.cn/world/Off_the_Wire/2018-08/29/content_60902043.htm

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 02:12:07 UTC
