Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Myanmar-Thai No.2 Friendship Bridge to open on March 19th

Myanmar-Thai (Myawaddy-Mae Soat) No.2 Friendship Bridge.

Myanmar-Thai (Myawaddy-Mae Soat) No.2 Friendship Bridge, which will connect the economic corridor among Greater Mekong sub-region, will be opened on March 19th.

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-O-Cha will be attending the opening ceremony of the bridge.

Shwe Lin, Chairman of Bridge Opening Committee who is also the Director General of Bridge Department under the Ministry of Construction, Deputy Director General Kyaw Kaung Cho, officials as well as Thai authorities held a discussion at the briefing hall yesterday morning to prepare for the event.

They also discussed regular traffic of vehicles for a constant flow of commodities and taxes.

'Concerning Myanmar-Thai Friendship Bridge, we discussed the MoU signing between the two countries to use and maintain the bridge,' said Kyaw Kaung Cho.

Thai engineers began bridge construction project on August 30th of 2015. The bridge, consisting of four lanes, is four kilometres long in Myanmar and 17 kilometres long over at Thailand side. It cost over 4 billion Baht.

It is also a national level project drawn by foreign engineers in order to meet international standards. It is a strategic road connecting Great Mekong region countries such as Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. The government has given compensation to the houses, compounds and farmlands which fell under the construction of the Myanmar-Thai No.2 friendship Bridge project.

Read the full article at ElevenMyanmar: https://elevenmyanmar.com/news/myanmar-thai-no2-friendship-bridge-to-open-on-march-19th