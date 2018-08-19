Log in
Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Myanmar introduces 'visa on arrival'; eyes trade ties, tourism

08/19/2018 | 04:31am CEST

Photo: Livemint

In a welcome move, the Myanmarese Government has announced the facility for 'Visa on Arrival' with effect from August 8 for better trade ties with India and also to promote tourism.

The Myanmarese Government is all set to organize a grand opening ceremony along Indo-Myanmar international border at Tamu town of Myanmar on August 8 near Moreh in Manipur.

The initiative is viewed as an effort to ease transportation, business operations and tourism between the two countries.

'Welcome Pillars' have been erected near the Friendship Bridge on the road to the town of Tamu from Moreh.

Meanwhile, Myanmarese locals have expressed that there would no longer be any problems of 'Special Land Entry Permission' in the country.

Read full article at Northeast Now: https://nenow.in/north-east-news/myanmar-introduces-visa-arrival-eyes-trade-ties-tourism.html

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 19 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2018 02:30:03 UTC
