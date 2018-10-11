Log in
Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Myanmar signs $80m-loan agreement with ADB for GMS Corridor Towns Development Project

10/11/2018 | 04:42am CEST

Photo: Asian Development Bank

The Ministry of Construction has signed an agreement to loan US$80 million from Asian Development Bank for a development project for the towns along east-west economic corridor of Greater Mekong Sub-region.

The signing ceremony took place at the meeting hall of the ministry in Nay Pyi Taw on September 13.

Union Minister for Construction Han Zaw said the project would be implemented with loan assistance from ADB with the aim of ensuring urban development and developing infrastructures in Mawlamyine in Mon State and Hpa-an and Myawady in Kayin State which are situated along the east-west economic corridor of Greater Mekong Sub-region.

The ADB loan project will help provide basic needs for those towns such as safe drinking water, effective management in waste disposal and the emergence of neat and clean cities.

Read full article at Eleven: http://www.elevenmyanmar.com/business/15072

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 02:42:02 UTC
