Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Portier and Vinaphone team up to “empower next-generation tourism” in Vietnam

Vinaphone, one of Vietnam's biggest mobile networks, has unveiled its intentions of enhancing communications within the nation's hospitality industry with the announcement of its new partnership with U.S based hospitality mobile tech firm, Portier Technologies.

The new deal will see the Portier Technologies platform made available to Vietnamese hotels and resorts, under the 'Portier by Vinaphone' banner, in order for hoteliers to directly influence the guest experience - and boost profit margins by maximising room revenues and streamlining operational overheads, through the company's own intelligent, Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smartphone app which gives guests free access to calls, connectivity as well as content.

'It's incredible for us to work closely with a partner that's a digital transformation frontrunner in the crowded telco space', said Deniz Tekerek, co-founder of Portier Technologies.

Tekerek went on to add: 'While we bring to the table the most engaging and most customizable guest-facing hospitality technology, Vinaphone provides a wealth of domestic experience, highly sophisticated sales channels and the vision to turn this partnership into the market-leading provider of hospitality technology solutions.'

Tourism is booming in Vietnam. In the first four months of 2018, the country recorded a year-on-year increase of almost 30% in international arrivals. Hotel occupancy rates in destinations like Ho Chi Minh City reach as high as 80%, the strongest in five years.

