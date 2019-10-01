Log in
Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Record Tourism Levels Have Social, Economic Impact on Vietnam

10/01/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

Tourists walk along Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang city, Vietnam, Aug. 1, 2018.

Any tourists walking through a park in Ho Chi Minh City would be familiar with the scene: A young stranger approaches them, a Vietnamese asking if she can practice her English with them. In a homogeneous country where 85 percent of people are of the same ethnicity, most of them Buddhist, tourism is a key way to expose locals to people from a variety of backgrounds.

Record number of tourists arriving

Good news for the young English learners, then, that foreign holiday-goers to Vietnam are reaching record highs. The number of arrivals was 15 million in 2018, representing a doubling of the rate from six years earlier, according to research from HSBC, a retail and investment bank. Those arrivals bring with them a chance at cultural exchange, as well as the tourism revenue that Vietnam seeks as its economy changes.

The financial benefits are not just the income that a hotel makes when a guest hands over payment at the front desk. Consider Vietnam's overall economy: Since it has benefited so much from the trade war between China and the United States, and from trade more generally, it is tempting for Vietnam to focus on the export of physical goods.

But the Southeast Asian country does not want to rely on physical exports, and that means moving toward more of a service based economy, including services like tourism.

Room for improvement in welcoming tourists

'Despite a rosy picture, Vietnam's tourism sector still falls behind many countries in the region,' Yun Liu, an economist at HSBC, wrote in a briefing on tourism. 'Simply looking at total tourist numbers in 2018, it still has enormous potential to grow compared to 38 million in Thailand.'She went on to add that Vietnam could 'diversify the tourism products it offers.'
New Tourism Outlook

Some are heeding the call. Vietnam is no longer just a place to tour old war sites and eat pho on a sidewalk stool. Businesses have set up camps and bungalows for travelers in the hills of Da Lat. Enterprising students are offering motorbike food tours when they don't have homework.

Homeowners have taken a liking to homestays, from simple rooms that they rent out to tourists, to full packages of accommodations in their apartments, breakfast, and city tours. The trend has been a boon to sharing site Airbnb, which has roughly 16,000 listings in Vietnam.

Events are increasingly attracting foreign visitors, like the marathons in Da Nang and Sa Pa, or the bicycle race in the old imperial capital of Hue. The Coupe de Hue gives us the perfect chance to promote the area and showcase its natural beauty,' said Les Walters, the director of activities at the nearby Laguna Lang Co resort.

Read the full article at VOA Cambodia: https://www.voacambodia.com/a/record-tourism-levels-have-social-economic-impact-on-vietnam/5099463.html

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 02:22:03 UTC
