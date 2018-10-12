Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Smart tourism a priority, says prime minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 04:08am CEST

Tourists visit the Norodom Sihanouk Memorial in Phnom Penh.
Photo: KT/Mai Vireak

Cambodia is prioritising the digitalisation of services and products and the adoption of advanced technologies related to the tourism industry, said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

In a statement released Tuesday to mark this year's World Tourism Day, which is being celebrated today around the world under the theme 'Tourism and the digital transformation', Mr Hun Sen said Cambodia and Asean are sparing no effort in meeting the demands and challenges of a fourth industrial revolution.

He said Industry 4.0 will bring prosperity for the country, but also presents a series of challenges like the possibility of losing jobs to mechanisation, higher education and skill requirements to enter the job market, higher exposure to 'fake news', and cyber-attacks on individuals and corporations.

'So to attract that prosperity, keep the negative consequences at bay, and promote smart tourism, the government has a plan - we will adapt our strategy '2030 Tourism Vision' to the fourth industrial revolution by making the most out of relevant technologies and developing our human capital in the tourism industry.

'To keep up with technological advancements and digitalisation, we will train our tourism professionals on the skills they need, and promote innovation by helping entrepreneurs adopt better business models while providing them with the guidance they need to be successful in the digital economy.

Read full article at Khmer Times: https://www.khmertimeskh.com/50536838/smart-tourism-a-priority-says-prime-minister/

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 02:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18a'Winter is coming' - Indonesia's president sounds warning for global economy
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:13aDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Deepening our relationship with Papua New Guinea
PU
06:13aDOSM DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS MALAYSIA : Monthly Rubber Statistics Malaysia, August 2018
PU
06:08aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Other DFIs Leveraged Blended Concessional Finance to Support $9 Billion in Emerging Markets
PU
06:06aChina September aluminium, steel exports hold steady as trade row goes on
RE
05:59aChina's September crude imports hit highest in four months
RE
05:51aChina's September export growth tops forecasts, surplus with U.S. record high
RE
05:39aIMF says too early to talk about exit from easy policy in Japan
RE
05:25aChina September Exports Up 17% on Year in Yuan Terms
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
3SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
4ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico
5NIKKEI : Oil prices rise, but still set for weekly fall amid equities rout
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.