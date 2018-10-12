Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Smart tourism a priority, says prime minister

Tourists visit the Norodom Sihanouk Memorial in Phnom Penh.

Photo: KT/Mai Vireak

Cambodia is prioritising the digitalisation of services and products and the adoption of advanced technologies related to the tourism industry, said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

In a statement released Tuesday to mark this year's World Tourism Day, which is being celebrated today around the world under the theme 'Tourism and the digital transformation', Mr Hun Sen said Cambodia and Asean are sparing no effort in meeting the demands and challenges of a fourth industrial revolution.

He said Industry 4.0 will bring prosperity for the country, but also presents a series of challenges like the possibility of losing jobs to mechanisation, higher education and skill requirements to enter the job market, higher exposure to 'fake news', and cyber-attacks on individuals and corporations.

'So to attract that prosperity, keep the negative consequences at bay, and promote smart tourism, the government has a plan - we will adapt our strategy '2030 Tourism Vision' to the fourth industrial revolution by making the most out of relevant technologies and developing our human capital in the tourism industry.

'To keep up with technological advancements and digitalisation, we will train our tourism professionals on the skills they need, and promote innovation by helping entrepreneurs adopt better business models while providing them with the guidance they need to be successful in the digital economy.

Read full article at Khmer Times: https://www.khmertimeskh.com/50536838/smart-tourism-a-priority-says-prime-minister/