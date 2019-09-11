Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : TATs Happy Shopping campaign jazzes up tourism offering in Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 12:37am EDT

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) together with key public-private sector partners are jointly launching a 'Happy Shopping' campaign to stimulate inbound travel and tourist spending for travellers originating from key source markets in East Asia.

The 'Happy Shopping' initiative targets international visitors from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan with highly strategic promotional activities that include sales on tourism products and services.

Running from now until 31 October, 2019, the 'Happy Shopping' campaign will include special offers and deals on tourism products and services. It will also offer 'on top' discounts as well as privileges added to any existing discounts already available for tourists at various shops and businesses around Thailand.

Read the full article at TAT Newsroom: https://www.tatnews.org/2019/09/tats-happy-shopping-campaign-jazzes-up-tourism-offering-in-thailand/

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 04:36:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:10aChina exempts 16 types of U.S. goods from additional tariffs
RE
02:09aDollar supported in cautious trade ahead of ECB
RE
02:02aU.S. firms sour on their future in China as trade war bites - AmCham
RE
01:46aFACEBOOK : Libra seeks payment system licence from Swiss FINMA
RE
01:42aDollar supported in cautious trade ahead of ECB
RE
01:42aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : The President of Kazakhstan has met with Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China
PU
01:35aNORTHERN BITCOIN : Starts with own wallet app 'wallace'
EQ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08aIn a fracturing world, central banks still stuck together
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
2Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Henlius Biotech launches $477 million HK IPO, testing market amid protests
5Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group