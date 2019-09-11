Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : TATs Happy Shopping campaign jazzes up tourism offering in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) together with key public-private sector partners are jointly launching a 'Happy Shopping' campaign to stimulate inbound travel and tourist spending for travellers originating from key source markets in East Asia.

The 'Happy Shopping' initiative targets international visitors from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan with highly strategic promotional activities that include sales on tourism products and services.

Running from now until 31 October, 2019, the 'Happy Shopping' campaign will include special offers and deals on tourism products and services. It will also offer 'on top' discounts as well as privileges added to any existing discounts already available for tourists at various shops and businesses around Thailand.

Read the full article at TAT Newsroom: https://www.tatnews.org/2019/09/tats-happy-shopping-campaign-jazzes-up-tourism-offering-in-thailand/