Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Thailand visitor arrivals, spending see double-digit growth

View of Wat Arun in Bangkok from across the river.
Thailand welcomed nearly 22.7 million visitor arrivals in the January-July period this year, up 11% over the same period of 2017, according to preliminary figures tabulated by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
Estimated visitor expenditure also rose significantly, up 14.4 % to 1.2 trillion baht (US$36 billion).
The top 10 source markets of visitors were in order China (6.9 million, 21.4%); Malaysia (2.1 million, +6.8%); South Korea (1 million, +5.8%); Laos (991,679, +9.3%); India (919,130, +5.6%); Japan (908,059, +5.6%); Russia (900,712, +16.2%); the US (656,327, +5.8%); Vietnam (630,526, +7.8%) and Singapore (579,677, +3%).
