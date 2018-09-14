Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Thailand visitor arrivals, spending see double-digit growth

Log in
Thailand visitor arrivals, spending see double-digit growth

09/14/2018

View of Wat Arun in Bangkok from across the river.

Thailand welcomed nearly 22.7 million visitor arrivals in the January-July period this year, up 11% over the same period of 2017, according to preliminary figures tabulated by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Estimated visitor expenditure also rose significantly, up 14.4 % to 1.2 trillion baht (US$36 billion).

The top 10 source markets of visitors were in order China (6.9 million, 21.4%); Malaysia (2.1 million, +6.8%); South Korea (1 million, +5.8%); Laos (991,679, +9.3%); India (919,130, +5.6%); Japan (908,059, +5.6%); Russia (900,712, +16.2%); the US (656,327, +5.8%); Vietnam (630,526, +7.8%) and Singapore (579,677, +3%).

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 02:12:07 UTC
