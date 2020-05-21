Log in
Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Travel Ban Restrictions On 6 Countries Lifted

05/21/2020 | 11:40am EDT

Photo: CNE

The Ministry of Health on May 20, 2020 issued a declaration allowing foreign nationals from six countries (Iran, Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the United States) to re-enter Cambodia.

Foreigners from those countries have been banned from entering the country since mid-March 2020, following the recent outbreak of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Certain criteria still need to be met:

Must have a valid multi entry/exit Visa EOS, A-type (Diplomatic) or B-type (Official) Visa.

If not in possession of MEEV EOS, then you need to apply for Visa in Advance from a Cambodian Embassy or consulate.

No Visa exempt entry, no visas on arrival, no e-Visas (electronic Tourist Visa).

Must have medical report and negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72hrs of flight departure

Must have medical insurance coverage of USD$50,000.

Read the full article at CNE: https://cne.wtf/2020/05/20/travel-ban-restrictions-on-6-countries-lifted/?fbclid=IwAR1O0G7TuPwBMwDLpkW71Cqpyn5vTAp-xzN9XF0-FEAfqB94VR4bofYI-Do

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 15:39:02 UTC
