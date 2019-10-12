Log in
Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : TripAdvisor bans sales to attractions that breed captive whales and dolphins

10/12/2019 | 01:56am EDT

TripAdvisor's new policy that bans ticket sales to sites that breed or import captive whales and dolphins will affect major attractions like SeaWorld parks (Pictured: Killer whale performing at Sea World in San Diego, California)

TripAdvisor will no longer sell tickets to or generate revenue from, any attraction that continues to contribute to the captivity of future generations of cetaceans, referring to whales, dolphins and porpoises.

As a result, any commercial facility that breeds or imports cetaceans for public display will be banned from sale on TripAdvisor and its subsidiary Viator.

Products currently on sale and found to breach the new rules will be removed over the next few months, with the policy coming into full force by end-2019. The new policy will not apply to seaside sanctuaries that provide care to cetaceans already in captivity.

A seaside sanctuary environment is defined as a natural body of coastal water, such as a bay or a cove, that houses cetaceans in as close to a natural environment as possible while providing protection and oversight from qualified husbandry and veterinary staff, according to TripAdvisor.

Seaside sanctuaries must adhere to a strict no-breeding policy, must not train their animals to perform in any shows or performances for public display, and must prohibit all forms of physical interaction between guests and the animals, including any in-water guest experiences.

The decision follows an extensive consultation process with a range of experts, including marine biologists, zoologists and conservationists, and considered the scientific evidence and arguments presented from all sides. It continues TripAdvisor's commitment to improving the welfare of animals globally, particularly animals in tourism.

'The extensive evidence presented to us by the experts was compelling. Whales and dolphins do not thrive in limited captive environments, and we hope to see a future where they live as they should - free and in the wild,' said Dermot Halpin, president, TripAdvisor experiences and rentals.

He added: 'We believe the current generation of whales and dolphins in captivity should be the last, and we look forward to seeing this position adopted more widely throughout the travel industry.'

Conservation groups and animal welfare experts welcomed the move as an important step forward.

Naomi Rose, a marine mammal scientist with Animal Welfare Institute, said: 'TripAdvisor is on the right side of history. Whales and dolphins cannot thrive in captivity and enlightened tourists no longer tolerate exploiting these intelligent and socially complex marine predators for human entertainment.'

Nick Stewart, global head of wildlife, dolphins, World Animal Protection, agreed: 'This sends a clear message to other travel companies that we must end this cruel industry once and for all. Together, we can ensure this is the last generation of dolphins held captive for entertainment.'

TripAdvisor's policy extension also takes into account that while it is possible to prevent future generations of cetaceans from a life of captivity, the situation is different for those already in captivity. For most of the current population of cetaceans, releasing them into the wild is not a realistic option. Thus, the policy also includes several stipulations aimed at protecting the needs, safety and health of cetaceans currently in captivity.

Halpin stressed: 'Our aim is not only to prevent future generations of whales and dolphins from being raised in captivity, but also to encourage the industry to move towards alternative models, like seaside sanctuaries, that will better provide for the needs of the current captive population.

Read the full article at TTG Asia: https://www.ttgasia.com/2019/10/03/tripadvisor-bans-sales-to-attractions-that-breed-captive-whales-and-dolphins/

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 12 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 05:55:08 UTC
