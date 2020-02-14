Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Vietnam ranks seventh among countries with highest growth of international tourists

Log in
02/14/2020 | 09:47pm EST

Vietnam ranked seventh among countries with the highest growth of international visitors worldwide in 2019.
Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn

Vietnam ranked seventh among countries with the highest growth of international visitors worldwide in 2019, announced the United Nation World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

In 2019, Vietnam welcomed over 18 million international tourist arrivals, a year-on-year increase of 16.2%.

A remarkable result given the slow increase of the world's economy last year.

According to the latest UNWTO's statistics, the number of global international tourists reached 1.5 billion in 2019, up 3.8% over the previous year.

The growth of Vietnamese tourism also contributed to the overall growth of the Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific regions. The number of international arrivals to the Asia-Pacific rose by 4.6% last year, the second highest in the world, following the Middle East.

Read the full article at Nhan Dan: https://en.nhandan.org.vn/travel/item/8388402-vietnam-ranks-seventh-among-countries-with-highest-growth-of-international-tourists.html

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 15 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 02:46:06 UTC
