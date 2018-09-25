Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Vietnam sees fastest growth in tourist arrivals

Log in
Vietnam sees fastest growth in tourist arrivals

09/25/2018

Vietnam was named among the destinations with the biggest year-over-year increase in international tourist arrivals, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)'s report.

Vietnam ranks third in the top 10 countries with the biggest increase in international tourist arrivals in 2017 compared to 2016.

In particular, Egypt increased 55.1%, Togo (46.7%), Vietnam (29.1%), Palestine (25.7%); Niue (25.4%); Nepal (24.9%); Israel (24.6%); Northern Mariana Islands (24.3%); Turkey (24.1%); Iceland (24.1%); and Macedonia (23.5%).

The UNWTO's report named 'Tourism Highlights 2018' has reviewed the number of international tourists worldwide in 2017. Accordingly, as for the most popular destinations in the world, Europe took the lead with almost half of the world's total international arrivals, at 671 million. Europe was also home to six of the ten most visited countries in 2017, with France in the lead.

Read full article at Nhan Dan Online: http://en.nhandan.org.vn/travel/item/6575902-vietnam-sees-fastest-growth-in-tourist-arrivals.html

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 02:48:08 UTC
