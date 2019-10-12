Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Vietnam unfurls new tourism marketing campaign

Vietnam's new tourism marketing campaign #VietnamNOW will promote the country's famous street food, UNESCO heritage sites and natural landscapes, among others.

A new destination marketing campaign for Vietnam will soon be launched at the upcoming World Travel Market in London to present a 'fresh and updated view' of the country to global travellers.

#VietnamNOW, a joint effort between Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB), will spotlight the vast array of exciting experiences and world-class products Vietnam offers visitors, alongside its renowned natural beauty, and rich historical and cultural attractions.

'Through #VietnamNOW, we hope to expand the image of Vietnam overseas, by showing more of the outstanding options that are available in Vietnam today,' said Dinh Ngoc Duc, director-general of VNAT's tourism marketing department.

In addition to promoting Vietnam's famous street food, UNESCO heritage sites, cultural treasures and natural landscapes, #VietnamNOW will also highlight new options for travellers, such as golf getaways, wellness retreats, luxury resorts, adventure tourism and urban breaks, VNAT officials said.

Events such as festivals, marathons and the 2020 Formula One Race in Hanoi will be leveraged to build awareness of Vietnam's diverse tourism assets.

Read the full article at TTG Asia: https://www.ttgasia.com/2019/10/09/vietnam-unfurls-new-tourism-marketing-campaign/