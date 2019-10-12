Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Vietnam unfurls new tourism marketing campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 12:46am EDT

Vietnam's new tourism marketing campaign #VietnamNOW will promote the country's famous street food, UNESCO heritage sites and natural landscapes, among others.

A new destination marketing campaign for Vietnam will soon be launched at the upcoming World Travel Market in London to present a 'fresh and updated view' of the country to global travellers.

#VietnamNOW, a joint effort between Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB), will spotlight the vast array of exciting experiences and world-class products Vietnam offers visitors, alongside its renowned natural beauty, and rich historical and cultural attractions.

'Through #VietnamNOW, we hope to expand the image of Vietnam overseas, by showing more of the outstanding options that are available in Vietnam today,' said Dinh Ngoc Duc, director-general of VNAT's tourism marketing department.

In addition to promoting Vietnam's famous street food, UNESCO heritage sites, cultural treasures and natural landscapes, #VietnamNOW will also highlight new options for travellers, such as golf getaways, wellness retreats, luxury resorts, adventure tourism and urban breaks, VNAT officials said.

Events such as festivals, marathons and the 2020 Formula One Race in Hanoi will be leveraged to build awareness of Vietnam's diverse tourism assets.

Read the full article at TTG Asia: https://www.ttgasia.com/2019/10/09/vietnam-unfurls-new-tourism-marketing-campaign/

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 12 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 04:45:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : TripAdvisor bans sales to attractions that breed captive whales and dolphins
PU
01:03aChina's Xinhua focuses more on progress, less on a pending U.S. trade deal
RE
12:46aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Vietnam unfurls new tourism marketing campaign
PU
12:31aSOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES & TECHNOLOGY ATHLETIC : Hardrockers & Eagles Go 5 Sets In Epic RMAC Battle
PU
12:15aGlobal risk 'confluence,' as tariffs, Brexit, weaker forecasts collide
RE
12:12aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Bruised U.S. banks expected to report third quarter earnings decline
RE
10/11U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
RE
10/11U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
RE
10/11JOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Statement After President Announces Phase One Trade Agreement with China, Deal Includes $40-50 Billion Purchase of U.S. Agriculture Products
PU
10/11U.S. farmers cheered by apparent trade truce, hope shipments to follow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN MULLING SALE OR STOCK LISTING FOR LAMBORGHINI: Bloomberg
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Reynolds American files for FDA review of e-cigarett..
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group