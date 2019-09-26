Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Vietnamese and Lao provinces enhance cooperation

Thua Thien - Hue province, in collaboration with Salavan province, constructs social houses for households living in difficult circumstances in Kotai village, Sa Muoi district.

NDO - High-ranking delegations of Thua Thien - Hue and Salavan provinces from Vietnam and Laos, respectively, held talks in the Lao locality on September 18, as part of their cooperation programme.

Leaders of the two provinces informed each other of their socio-economic developments and the coordination in maintaining security and order and protecting the border, and also reviewed the results in the cooperation in all fields between the two localities in the recent years.

Accordingly, the special traditional friendship between the provinces of Thua Thien - Hue and Salavan has been strengthened in an effective and practical manner, with the regular exchange of high-level delegations.

At the talks, the cooperation programme was agreed for the coming time, focusing on continuous exchange among delegations, promoting cooperation in ecotourism and heritage tourism, and the opening of Ubon-Champasak-Salavan-Thua Thien Hue tours through Lalay border gate.

The mobilisation of funding sources for infrastructure, socio-economic development and sustainable poverty reduction in the border communes was also discussed.

Under the cooperation programme, the two sides will continue to protect and embellish landmarks and enhance the prevention and fighting against cross-border crimes, as well as effectively promote the search for and gathering of the remains of Vietnamese martyrs, experts and volunteers in Salavan province.

