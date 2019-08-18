Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Visa exemptions for Chinese, Indians to be submitted to cabinet

Chinese tourists could enjoy a visa-free programme to boost tourism if the scheme is approved by the government.

Photo: Bangkok Post

The Tourism and Sports Ministry plans to seek the cabinet's approval for a scheme to offer visa exemptions to visitors from China and India for one year.

If the idea is approved, it will become effective from the start of November through Oct 31, 2020, said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

'Free visas is the ministry's must urgent stimulus policy, without which tourism arrival growth might not reach our target,' Mr Phiphat said.

The visa exemption will allow travel in Thailand for 15 days.

Tourism, a key economic engine, has been weakened because of the slow global economy. The ministry reports 19.76 million tourists visited Thailand in the first half, a rise of just 1.48% from the same period of 2018.

The number of visitors from China, Thailand's biggest tourism source market, declined by 4.73% over the period to 5.65 million.