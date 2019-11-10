Log in
Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : ‘Amazing Asean' is next chapter in tourism success story

11/10/2019 | 10:15am EST

Most tourists are sticking to their travel plans over the high season or school break despite the economic downturn and strong currency, because they want new experiences travelling, said Kritchanat Kulratchahirun, chief executive of the NB Holiday Tour company.

Mr Kritchanat said Vietnam is the most popular destination with Thai outbound tourists this year, especially in newly developed destinations such as Danang city, and Nha Trang which is known for beautiful beaches.

Laos is another country popular among Thai tourists, with Luang Prabang, Vang Vieng and Vientiane the most visited destinations.

As long as people remained keen on travel, whether to short-haul or long-haul destinations, there will opportunities for the industry to grow, said the tour company boss.

But amid high competition for customers, tour operators must adapt quickly to digital disruption if they want to stay in business, he added.

Thailand currently ranks as the top weekend destination for visitors in the region thanks to cheap airfares and plentiful attractions.

Moreover, the country is famous for its shopping destinations, especially night markets in Bangkok which offer good-quality products at reasonable prices, said Klissada Ratanapruk, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) executive director for Asean, South Asia and South Pacific.

'Extensions to both the MRT and BTS skytrain help tourists who want to shop at destinations along the rail routes, such as the new MRT Wat Mangkon station in Chinatown. Once it is completed in 2023, Thailand will have the biggest train system in Southeast Asia,' he said.

Mr Klissada said that Thailand drew about 4.2 million Malaysian tourists last year, despite the stronger baht.

Meanwhile, visitors from Myanmar are the highest spenders in the region, racking up average receipts of 59,000 baht per trip. Many come for medical treatment.

Read the full article at Bangkok Post: https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/1783674/amazing-asean-is-next-chapter-in-tourism-success-story

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 10 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 15:14:01 UTC
