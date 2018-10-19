Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : partners with TAT to feature nine new travel corridors on travel inspirational platform Mekong Moments

PRESS RELEASE

Together with TAT, Mekong Tourism has launched a new promotional campaign on Mekong Moments to shine light on regional tourism and thematic attractions in Thailand and the region to inspire tourism in the GMS.

Through collaborative efforts from the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO) and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), nine new travel corridors have been added to social commerce web platform Mekong Moments in an effort to help promote some of Thailand's hidden treasures within the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS).

Developed by UNWTO Affiliate Member Chameleon Strategies, Mekong Moments is executed by the public-private partnership framework Destination Mekong, and powered by the cutting-edge social commerce management system ENWOKE. By leveraging the phenomenon of social media sharing, the MTCO has effectively launched this visual consumer marketing campaign to promote each travel corridor (along with the over 100 experiences found within) on the TAT's behalf. The routes are identified as follows:

Now live on www.mekongmoments.com, each of the corridors have a dedicated website, which provides visitors an in-depth impression of the overall journey as well as its linked experiences - many of which in Thailand. To help contribute to a larger tourism initiative that spans across all countries in the GMS, the TAT has worked with the MTCO to include several corridor experiences in each neighbouring country in the region (Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, and China). The far-reaching route titled the 'Mekong Tea Caravan Trail', for example, features thematic experiences in Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, and China.

'Partnering with the [MTCO] and Destination Mekong to allow domestic and international travellers to share their experiences when travelling on multi-country thematic routes originating in Thailand, as well as visiting Thai Royal Projects not only is aligned with TAT's efforts to promote secondary destinations, but Mekong Moments also allows for small businesses in these regions to build capacity and drive business,' said Mr. Kitsana Kaewtumrong, TAT's Executive Director of the Advertising and Public Relations Department.

Upon visiting a corridor page, guests are welcomed by a lattice of aggregated social media posts featuring places and experiences relevant to the corridor. Each piece of media content (qualified by suitable hashtags) links to the connected experience pages on Mekong Moments, provides information about the experience as well as a link to booking channels.

Social media posts can also be filtered by eight different 'Traveller Types' - ACTIVE, CULTURAL, WELLNESS, FOODIE, NATURE, BUDGET, LUXURY, and FAMILY. By clicking one of these filters, visitors can find experiences that are best suited for their style of travel. Furthermore, the Mekong Moments platform also allows visitors to search more specifically by an interactive map marked with clickable pinpoints.

As a result of launching this campaign, nearly 130 more individual experiences in total have been added to Mekong Moments' rich 10,000-experience platform thus far. Experiences like the 'King Taskin Shrine' (Southern Coastal Corridor), 'Angkhang Nature Resort' (The Royal Projects), and Sukhothai Historical Park (The Middle Path of Lord Buddha) are viewable, providing more details about the experience in addition to any related aggerated social media content. Every experience is labelled by one of five filterable experience categories - DO, MOVE, STAY, SHOP, and TASTE.

'We are pleased to cooperate with the Tourism Authority of Thailand [TAT] in showcasing thematic multi-country routes in the Mekong Region, originating in Thailand,' said MTCO executive director Jens Thraenhart.

'With TAT's foresight in visitor dispersion to react to over tourism by featuring secondary destinations, we are happy to support the strategy with our Mekong Moments travel inspiration platform to drive business to small sustainable travel operators powered by an innovative social commerce technology ENWOKE.'

About the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office

The Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO), located in Bangkok, was set up with funding from the governments of the six Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) countries -Cambodia, the People's Republic of China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. The MTCO, which operates on annual financial contributions from each GMS country, acts as the secretariat for the GMS Tourism Working Group, comprising of senior officials of the six GMS countries' National Tourism Organizations, to coordinate and facilitate sustainable tourism development of the GMS in line with the United Nations Millennium Development Goals, and promotion of the Mekong region as a single travel and tourism destination, in collaboration with the public and private sectors. The MTCO manages its award-winning MekongTourism.org digital platform as a one-stop platform to promote responsible and sustainable tourism in the region, as well as the annual Mekong Tourism Forum, whose hosting is rotated among GMS countries.

Please visit www.MekongTourism.org for more information.

About Destination Mekong

Destination Mekong was created in 2017 to promote the Mekong region, comprising of Cambodia, PR China (Provinces of Guangxi and Yunnan), Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam as a single tourism destination to stimulate responsible and sustainable development and investment, and drive inclusive growth. Endorsed by the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office and aligned with the mandate of the regional collaborative tourism framework of the six-member governments of the Greater Mekong Subregion, Destination Mekong executes targeted projects and initiatives via public-private partnership investment structures, including Mekong Moments and Mekong Trends, led by UNWTO Affiliate Member Chameleon Strategies.

Please visit www.DestinationMekong.com for more information.

About Mekong Moments

Mekong Moments is a globally unique and pioneering visual consumer marketing campaign and travel inspiration platform that collaboratively promotes the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) as a single tourism destination in addition to driving direct business to individual businesses through social commerce. Regardless of type and size, businesses have encouraged their guests, staff, and stakeholders to share their experiences via their own social media accounts by tagging #MekongMoments as well as the respective hashtag of the experience (hotel, restaurant, destination, attraction, event, tour, shop, etc.). All properly tagged user-generated content is aggregated to www.mekongmoments.com, which in effect, directs traffic to the corresponding websites of the experiences and/or businesses.

Mekong Moments has been carefully planned over two years to meet the requirements of a public-private partnership agreement between six tourism ministries and six companies including IHG, Small Luxury Hotels, Khiri Travel, and Odyssey Tours China with a purpose to create a sustainable and efficient tourism program for the GMS. The initiative is aligned with the Experience Mekong Tourism Marketing Strategy 2015-2020 and the GMS Tourism Sector Strategy 2016-2025. UNWTO Affiliate Member Chameleon Strategies used their web-development technology ENWOKE to build Mekong Moments platform and used significant input from the travel and tourism industry to refine its function and overall purpose.

Please visit www.MekongMoments.org for more information.

About ENWOKE

ENWOKE is a Software as a Service (SaaS) modules that enables collaborative social commerce. The first implementation of ENWOKE is in MekongMoments, a public-private partnership with the governments of China, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam through the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO). MekongMoments is a capacity building platform, allowing any tourism business or provider of services -regardless of size -to run social media campaigns, consolidate social content, have personalized websites, partake in knowledge exchange and build a collaborative content cloud to promote the region overall.

For consumers, it is a travel-inspirational platform to find user-generated visual and authentic content about destinations and experiences, matching their personal traveller type. It helps them to find niche experiences, plan their trips and connect with friends and like-minded travellers.

Please visit www.enwoke.com for more information.

About Chameleon Strategies

Chameleon Strategies is an innovative 'Strategy Think Tank' that helps its clients to capture and execute on emerging trends, including technology, digital marketing, customer relationship management, blogger and influencer marketing, sharing economy and peer-to-peer business models, data, as well as adapt to the growing influence of the Asian consumer on an international marketplace.

Please visit www.chameleonstrategies.com for more information.