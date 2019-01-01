Mel Stride: British productions deserve our support

Thousands of productions - including the widely-anticipated series five of Idris Elba's hit BBC One drama - have benefitted from the government's creative industry tax relief.

The British Film Institute said this support is playing a vital role enabling the industry to work on the global stage, while generating thousands of jobs.

Treasury Minister Mel Stride said the booming UK industry is now giving Hollywood and Bollywood a run for their money.

In the last year, almost 300 films and TV shows and a further 2,000 theatre productions, including festive pantomimes, claimed tax relief.

Britain's world-leading creative industries benefited from over £850 million of support through this HM Treasury scheme in the last year. Since its introduction, 2,420 films, 530 TV productions and 480 videogames have benefited from the tax reliefs.

As such, families sitting down together this Christmas most likely enjoyed a production made possible because of this. These included:

festive treats such as the Dr Who Christmas special and Snowman

gripping dramas like Luther and Bodyguard

family-friendly favourites including the Jungle Book and Mary Poppins Returns

Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Mel Stride MP, said:

Original British productions deserve our support. They not only make a valuable cultural contribution to the UK, they are also a crucial part of our economy.

Thanks to your support our industry has gone from strength to strength and is giving Hollywood and Bollywood a run for their money.

The TV guides and festive calendars this Christmas are another reminder of our booming creative industries which, with the backing of the Treasury, will continue to grow in 2019.

The Chief Executive of the British Film Institute, Amanda Nevill, said:

The government's screen sector tax reliefs play a vital role in enabling our film and television industries to work on a global stage and do what they do best - creating world-class film and television, generating thousands of jobs for talented people working in front of and behind the camera.

UK-made films and television productions are a vibrant part of our storytelling culture, celebrated by audiences at home and abroad and showcase UK creative excellence to the world.

Further Information