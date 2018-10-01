Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Melanoma Research Alliance : Applauds Advisory Panel Member Jim Allison for Nobel Prize in Medicine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 06:28pm CEST

The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA), the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research worldwide, congratulated Dr. James P. Allison, of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas, for his award as one of two recipients of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology for his pioneering work in immunotherapy that has transformed the way melanoma and many other cancers are now treated.

Allison, who serves on MRA’s Scientific Advisory Panel, has received research support from MRA and served as a keynote speaker at MRA’s Seventh Annual Scientific Retreat. Dr. Tasuku Honjo of the University of Kyoto was jointly named as a recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize for his work on a different, but related immune brake called PD-1.

“We are absolutely thrilled to hear that Drs. Allison and Honjo were awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine,” said MRA President & CEO Michael Kaplan. “Immune checkpoint blockade has transformed the way melanoma and many other cancers are treated, giving patients and their families better treatment options and renewed hope.”

Dr. Allison is credited with discovering how to “turn off” the brakes on the body’s immune system, enabling the body’s own immune system to fight cancer. This pioneering work laid the foundation for the development of the drug ipilimumab, also known as Yervoy®, among many other melanoma drugs, which blocks the activity of a molecule, called CTLA-4, which is a protein that prevents T cells from attacking normal body cells and cancer cells. Ipilimumab works to activate T cells so they can multiply and attack melanoma cells anywhere in the body. Immunotherapies have been significantly more effective in treating advanced melanoma than anything previously developed.

The contributions of these two researchers and many others, have resulted in monumental change for patients as a result of immunotherapy drugs first approved for melanoma and now being used in more than 10 cancer types.

About Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA)

Founded in 2007 under the auspices of the Milken Institute, with the generous support of Debra and Leon Black, the Melanoma Research Alliance exists to accelerate treatment options and find a cure for melanoma. As the largest nonprofit funder of melanoma research, it has dedicated over $101 million and leveraged an additional $101 million towards its mission. Through its support, MRA has championed revolutions in immunotherapy, targeted therapies, novel combinations and diagnostics. Due to the ongoing support of its founders, 100 percent of donations to MRA go directly to its melanoma research program. MRA's ability to fund wide-ranging research in melanoma is amplified by unique collaborations and partnerships with individuals, private foundations, and corporations. Visit http://www.CureMelanoma.org for more information.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pSAFRAN : Correction to French Government Safran Stake Sale
DJ
01:10pCOMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01:10pKaMin LLC Announces Price Increase for Industrial Grade Kaolin Clays
GL
01:10pTELE COLUMBUS AG : Changes in the supervisory board of Tele Columbus AG
EQ
01:10pAMKOR TECHNOLOGY : to Present at Deutsche Bank’s Leveraged Finance Conference
BU
01:09pCADAM Announces Global Price Increase for Kaolin Clays
GL
01:09pNew California Legislation Sends a Strong Message; Employers Responsible for Preventing Workplace Sexual Harassment
GL
01:08pPIZZA INN : Announces Winner of 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner
PR
01:08pSILICON CREATIONS : Highlights PLL Developments in 22nm, 12nm, 7nm, and 5nm at TSMC OIP™ Ecosystem Forum
BU
01:08pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Fannie Mae’s Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C06 (CAS 2018-C06)
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and fuel prices take toll
2Ten Things to Know About the New Nafta Deal
3DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all
4S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
5DANAHER CORPORATION : General Electric replaces CEO with outsider, shares soar

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.