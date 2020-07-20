Melissa Babiak of Star2Star Named on the 2020 CRN® 100 Rising Female Stars List

SARASOTA, Fla., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, global leader in cloud-native collaboration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Melissa Babiak, Senior Regional Account Manager of the Gulf States and Southeast, to its 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars. This exclusive list identifies extraordinary women who are helping to shape the future of the IT channel through their dedication, hard work, and innovation, positioning themselves as leaders and helping their organizations succeed.



The 100 Rising Female Stars list is making its debut this year with channel leadership candidates selected by the CRN® editorial team. The final honorees are chosen based on their demonstrated leadership, expertise, innovation, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. This talented group of women contribute to the development and strategies of their organization’s channel partner programs and exude excellence in areas such as partner engagement, program management and marketing.

Melissa is an experienced Channel Sales Manager in the telecommunications space and skills in several areas including recruiting, sales, system design, customer service, SIP trunking, and more. She has been with Star2Star since 2012 and held several different positions over her tenure with the company including Agent Channel Sales Representative, Channel Business Development Manager, and her current Role of Senior Regional Account Manager. In her current role, Melissa specializes in providing daily expert support to partners, assisting with quoting, training, sales, and customer service. She holds Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees focused in Business, Management, Marketing, Support Services, and Political Science from Westfield State University.

“I am beyond excited to be nominated and honored!” said Melissa, regarding her win. “I am grateful to my incredible partners and support from my Star2Star colleagues that have helped me deliver the best service possible. It has been a pleasure working with so many wonderful people and helping move the channel forward in an impactful way.”

“Melissa has been an incredible asset to the Star2Star family since day one,” commented Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Star2Star. “We are so pleased to see her getting this well-deserved recognition. Congratulations, Melissa!”

“CRN’s 2020 100 Rising Female Stars list honors leaders who are poised to impact the industry for many years. They are accelerating the growth of their companies through excellent direction and innovation in their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “The accomplishments of these women are reshaping the IT channel, and we are proud to honor their achievements.”

The 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars will be featured in a special July issue of CRN® Magazine and online at https://www.crn.com/.

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.