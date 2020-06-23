Melius Investment's 'Next Generation' EAM Portfolios to Join Smartleaf's Model Hub

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartleaf, one of the industry's leading Overlay Management platforms, and MIGMIR LLC, dba Melius Investments, an RIA built upon the power and promise of Ensemble Active Management, are pleased to announce that Melius's EAM Portfolios are being added to Smartleaf's model hub.

According to Jerry Michael, co-founder and president of Smartleaf, "Our clients are increasingly skeptical of traditional active management. Melius's EAM Portfolios are a stand-out example of the type of innovation that our clients are looking for. We are delighted that Melius's Portfolios and the power of Ensemble Active Management will now be available to our clients."

Smartleaf will be adding 10 EAM Portfolios from Melius to its model hub, covering the primary US equity asset classes used in asset allocation models, plus several specialty solutions such as ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance). All 10 of the featured EAM Portfolios have impressive track records, with 9 having an inception date dating back at least 10 months. The innovative 'Sector Disruptor' Portfolio was launched earlier this year.

Tim Mullaney, founder and president of Melius, stated "Melius and Smartleaf share a common vision of leading change within the investment industry. Smartleaf has changed the paradigm for managing client portfolios, and Melius is in the process of redefining what investors can expect regarding actively managed investment results." He added, "This is a remarkably natural partnership. Adding tax management and customization to the AI-powered strength of Ensemble Active Management creates an investment solution that simply has not existed in the industry – until now."

EAM Portfolios were explicitly designed to outperform both traditional active managers and passive indexes. They use tools and proven insights from the world of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to unleash core investment capabilities from traditional active management. In fact, EAM Portfolios have been described as solving a "genetic defect in active management."

EAM Portfolios use a multi-expert approach, with the selections based 100% on high conviction stock picks from managers, with no 'beta anchor' to dilute performance. The final portfolio of up to 50 stocks is based on the highest consensus agreement across the managers. And every step of the process is powered by Machine Learning and Ensemble Methods technology.

About Melius Investments:

Melius Investments is a registered investment advisor and was founded on the principal that

investors deserve better. Better performance, better delivery vehicles, better solutions. Melius has combined under one roof the AI-powered advantages of EAM Portfolios as a means of improving upon traditional active management, and Model Portfolios as a means of improving upon the decades old technology behind mutual funds. Please visit MeliusInvestments.com to learn more about the EAM Portfolios available through Melius Investments along with model portfolio track records and important disclosures.

About Smartleaf:

Smartleaf has reimagined and re-engineered the way portfolios are managed, enabling wealth advisory firms to deliver ultra-high levels of customization and optimized tax management at unprecedented scale. Our software platform is used to manage everything from custom-tailored $66MM taxable UMA accounts to $5 robo accounts with fractional shares.

We have helped firms move upmarket by offering industry-leading transition, customization and tax optimization services. And we have helped firms implement hyper-efficient delivery models that enable them to economically serve the emerging mass affluent — all with one system. We are a dedicated team of financial engineers, mathematicians, software developers and visionaries working together to build the core of the emerging digital future of wealth advisory services. We are devoted to doing things right, bringing a fiduciary standard of care to all that we do.

