Melkior Resources : IIROC Trading Halt – MKR

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Melkior Resources Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: MKR (All Issues)
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 9:42 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
