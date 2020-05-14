Log in
Melkior Resources : IIROC Trading Halt – MKR

05/14/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Melkior Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: MKR (All Issues)

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:42 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

Disclaimer

Melkior Resources Inc. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 21:39:01 UTC
