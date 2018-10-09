Melkior Resources : – 82.3 G/T Gold at Hemlo

Timmins, Ontario /TheNewswire / October 9, 2018 -Melkior Resources Inc. ('Melkior') would like to discuss one of the results of a reconnaissance and prospecting trip to the White Lake Project (Hemlo Area) that was made in September 2018.

Four days were spent evaluating access, prospecting and reconnaissance mapping in several areas of the White Lake Project. During the course of the trip several rock samples were taken for analysis. One of the bedrock samples taken has assayed 82.3 g/t gold. The 82.3 g/t gold sample was taken from an unusual segregation of pyrite within a silicified section of what appeared to be a felsic intrusive. The pyritic segregation was observed to be discontinuous, of very limited extent and located on the face of a bedrock ledge. The silicified margins contained minor pyrite and assayed 0.7 g/t gold. While the 82.3 g/t gold assay is encouraging at this time it considered an aberration. The area will be further prospected this month in an attempt to better understand the significance. It is noteworthy that this unusual sample occurs on strike with the high-grade Carroll-MacDougall gold occurrence 930 m to the NNW.

Melkior has requested quotes from several contractors to conduct a helicopter-borne EM and magnetometer survey over the entire White Lake Project. These quotes are currently being evaluated and Melkior anticipates awarding the contract in the near future.

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

